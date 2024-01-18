Artificial Lift Systems Market is to increase by USD 4.10 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for oil and natural gas - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Jan, 2024, 20:15 ET

The artificial lift systems market is expected to grow by USD 4.10 billion, at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period. 

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is segmented by type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and others), end-user (onshore oil, gas industry, offshore oil, and gas industry), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The artificial lift systems market is driven by the need for efficient extraction of hydrocarbons from oil and gas wells.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027

Technologies like ESP (Electric Submersible Pump), Rod Pump, Gas Lift System, Progressive Cavity Pump, Hydraulic Pumping Unit, and Plunger Lift are crucial for maintaining production rates in mature fields and optimizing output from unconventional reserves. Control Systems, Monitoring, and Optimization play a vital role in ensuring the effectiveness of artificial lift operations. Well Intervention and Artificial Lift Services are essential for maintaining and enhancing well productivity. Automation, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), Reservoir Monitoring, Artificial Lift Equipment, Lift Gas, and Wellhead Systems are key components that contribute to the overall efficiency and performance of artificial lift systems. The integration of these technologies addresses challenges such as managing Bottom Hole Pressure (BHP) and reservoir Pressure, and ensuring Wellbore Integrity, making artificial lift systems indispensable in the oil and gas industry.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the artificial lift systems market: Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., General Petroleum Holdings Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Pump and Supply, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, NOV Inc., Novomet Group, NOW Inc., OiLSERV, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions, Premium Artificial Lift Systems Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SSI Artificial Lift, Torqueflow-Sydex Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, and Weatherford International Plc
  • Artificial Lift Systems Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.26% YOY growth in 2023.

Trends

  • The increasing adaptation to non-conventional energy sources in Europe is an emerging market trend. 

Challenge

  • The need for high investment in offshore oil and gas operations hampers market growth. 

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The ESP systems segment is significant during the forecast period. ESP systems gain favor in major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Nigeria, and Iraq for their versatility in onshore and offshore fields. Their ability to extract large volumes from deep wells, up to 16,000 feet, attracts industries to these systems. The increasing adoption, driven by low lifting costs and high output, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the artificial lift systems market globally. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The industrial steam peeler market size is expected to increase to USD 173.5 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.19%.

The electric scissor lift market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 5.92 and a decelerating CAGR of 5.32%, and the market is expected to grow by USD 581.38 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Steam Traps Market size to increase by USD 1.40 billion during 2022-2027, Emerging heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation to drive the growth - Technavio

Steam Traps Market size to increase by USD 1.40 billion during 2022-2027, Emerging heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation to drive the growth - Technavio

The steam traps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress...
Motion Control Market size to increase by USD 5.20 billion during 2022-2027, Integration of motion control systems with digital drives to drive the growth - Technavio

Motion Control Market size to increase by USD 5.20 billion during 2022-2027, Integration of motion control systems with digital drives to drive the growth - Technavio

The motion control market size is expected to grow by USD 5.20 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.