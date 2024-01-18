Artificial Lift Systems Market is to increase by USD 4.10 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for oil and natural gas - Technavio

The artificial lift systems market is expected to grow by USD 4.10 billion, at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is segmented by type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and others), end-user (onshore oil, gas industry, offshore oil, and gas industry), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The artificial lift systems market is driven by the need for efficient extraction of hydrocarbons from oil and gas wells.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2023-2027

Technologies like ESP (Electric Submersible Pump), Rod Pump, Gas Lift System, Progressive Cavity Pump, Hydraulic Pumping Unit, and Plunger Lift are crucial for maintaining production rates in mature fields and optimizing output from unconventional reserves. Control Systems, Monitoring, and Optimization play a vital role in ensuring the effectiveness of artificial lift operations. Well Intervention and Artificial Lift Services are essential for maintaining and enhancing well productivity. Automation, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), Reservoir Monitoring, Artificial Lift Equipment, Lift Gas, and Wellhead Systems are key components that contribute to the overall efficiency and performance of artificial lift systems. The integration of these technologies addresses challenges such as managing Bottom Hole Pressure (BHP) and reservoir Pressure, and ensuring Wellbore Integrity, making artificial lift systems indispensable in the oil and gas industry.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the artificial lift systems market: Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., General Petroleum Holdings Pty Ltd., Gulf Coast Pump and Supply, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, NOV Inc., Novomet Group, NOW Inc., OiLSERV, PCM Artificial Lift Solutions, Premium Artificial Lift Systems Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SSI Artificial Lift, Torqueflow-Sydex Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, and Weatherford International Plc

Artificial Lift Systems Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.26% YOY growth in 2023.

Trends

The increasing adaptation to non-conventional energy sources in Europe is an emerging market trend.

Challenge

The need for high investment in offshore oil and gas operations hampers market growth.

Keg Segments:

The ESP systems segment is significant during the forecast period. ESP systems gain favor in major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Nigeria, and Iraq for their versatility in onshore and offshore fields. Their ability to extract large volumes from deep wells, up to 16,000 feet, attracts industries to these systems. The increasing adoption, driven by low lifting costs and high output, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the artificial lift systems market globally. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

