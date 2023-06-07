Artificial nails market 2023-2027; Segmentation by Type and Geography; CAGR accelerating at 6.04% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial nails market size is estimated to grow by USD 303.92 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global artificial nails market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the fashion industry is expected to support market growth in the region during the forecast period. The rise in nail salons and nail care services in the region is also driving the market. Therefore, the North American nail care services industry is expected to grow during the forecast period, driving the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Nails Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Artificial Nails Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Acrylic nails, Gel nails, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the acrylic nails segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Acrylic nails are in high demand among customers as they are durable for two weeks. The purchase of acrylic nails among the teenage population is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. An increase in the number of visitors to the market is expected to boost the growth of the acrylic nails segment of the market during the forecast period.



Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Artificial Nails Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of nail art is notably driving the artificial nails market growth. The manicure aspect of the fashion industry has changed in recent years. Nail art decoration is enhanced by changing the size of the nail. Basically, there are nine shapes that most women choose. These include square, round, rounded square, oval, ballerina, squirrel, stiletto, lipstick, and almond. These shapes are further decorated by applying small stickers of different colors and shapes. A woman with small nails uses her false nails to grow them to her preferred length and make her nails look natural. Therefore, the rising demand for nail art decoration is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing customer engagement through social media platforms is a key trend influencing the artificial nails market growth. Digital media is growing rapidly, and one of the main channels driving this trend is social media. Social media is one of the driving forces for vendors today due to the large number of customers on this platform. Businesses can easily engage with their customers through various campaigns. Moreover, the provider uses popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube for their campaigns. These platforms are widely used by customers around the world. Social media has become an essential medium for cosmetic brands to acquire and grow their customer base. Therefore, increasing customer engagement via social media platforms is expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit brands is challenging the artificial nails market growth. The counterfeit market is facilitating the influx of counterfeit goods, primarily via the Internet. It is negatively impacting the sales of major vendors in the market. In order to be competitive in the market, duplicate products price their products at a lower price than the original brands, but the products lack quality and durability. These products can become contaminated with petrochemicals and other harmful chemicals during the manufacturing process. Consumers are often misled by counterfeit packaging and product names that resemble established brands. Therefore, the availability of such fake brands is likely to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Artificial Nails Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Artificial Nails Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Artificial Nails Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Artificial Nails Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Artificial Nails Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The artificial eye market share is expected to increase by 34,140.17 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers artificial eye market segmentations by product (integrated prosthetic eye, non-integrated prosthetic eye, and retinal prosthetics) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the artificial eye market growth.

share is expected to increase by 34,140.17 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers artificial eye market segmentations by product (integrated prosthetic eye, non-integrated prosthetic eye, and retinal prosthetics) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the artificial eye market growth. The artificial organs and bionic implants market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 456.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain segmentation by product (artificial organs and bionic implants) and end-user (hospital and clinics, specialty centers, and others). One of the key factors driving the artificial organs and bionic implants market growth in Spain is the scarcity of organ donors.

Artificial Nails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 303.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ardell International Inc., Chillhouse LLC, Clutch Nails, Cuccio Naturale, Dashing Diva, Glamnetic LLC, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Marmalade Cosmetics LLC, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, NAILS OF LA LLC, Olive and June LLC, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PopSockets LLC, Sheba Nails, Static Nails, Wella Operations US LLC, and young nail Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial nails market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global artificial nails market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Acrylic nails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acrylic nails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Gel nails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Gel nails - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ardell International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Ardell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ardell International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ardell International Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Chillhouse LLC

Exhibit 118: Chillhouse LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Chillhouse LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Chillhouse LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Dashing Diva

Exhibit 121: Dashing Diva - Overview



Exhibit 122: Dashing Diva - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Dashing Diva - Key offerings

12.6 Glamnetic LLC

Exhibit 124: Glamnetic LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Glamnetic LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Glamnetic LLC - Key offerings

12.7 ImageLush

Exhibit 127: ImageLush - Overview



Exhibit 128: ImageLush - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: ImageLush - Key offerings

12.8 KISS Products Inc.

Exhibit 130: KISS Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: KISS Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: KISS Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 KM Nail Manufacturer

Exhibit 133: KM Nail Manufacturer - Overview



Exhibit 134: KM Nail Manufacturer - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: KM Nail Manufacturer - Key offerings

12.10 Marmalade Cosmetics LLC

Exhibit 136: Marmalade Cosmetics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Marmalade Cosmetics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Marmalade Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Nail Alliance North America Inc.

Exhibit 139: Nail Alliance North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Nail Alliance North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Nail Alliance North America Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Nail Systems International

Exhibit 142: Nail Systems International - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nail Systems International - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nail Systems International - Key offerings

12.13 NAILS OF LA LLC

Exhibit 145: NAILS OF LA LLC - Overview



Exhibit 146: NAILS OF LA LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NAILS OF LA LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sheba Nails

Exhibit 151: Sheba Nails - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 152: Sheba Nails - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 153: Sheba Nails - Key offerings

12.16 Static Nails

Exhibit 154: Static Nails - Overview



Exhibit 155: Static Nails - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Static Nails - Key offerings

12.17 Wella Operations US LLC

Exhibit 157: Wella Operations US LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Wella Operations US LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Wella Operations US LLC - Key news



Exhibit 160: Wella Operations US LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio