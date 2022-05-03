Artificial Nails Market Size to Grow by USD 265.25 mn | Charmed and Armed International Inc. and Dashing Diva Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Company Profiles

The artificial nails market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

Charmed and Armed International Inc. - The company offers artificial nails that are fast drying, quick bonding nail glue that can last for 14 to 30 days, under the brand name of Makarit.

Dashing Diva - The company offers artificial nails that are designed for every suitable occasion with a collection of solid colors and unique designs in various lengths and finishes, under the brand name of Magic Press.

ImageLush - The company offers artificial nails that come with a half moon nail bed which makes application easy and are thin to fit on all natural nail shapes beautifully, under the brand name of Bliss.

KISS Products Inc. - The company offers artificial nails that are available in glow in the dark, French designs, sculpted nails, jelly nails, glue on and press on manicures, and more, under the brand name of KISS.

KM Nail Manufacturer - The company offers artificial nails that are shaped from well to tip with a half moon nail bed that makes application easy, under the brand name of KM.

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of nail art is driving the growth of the artificial nails market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may challenge the growth of the market.

Learn about other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market. View our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into acrylic nails, gel nails, and others. The acrylic nails segment contributes the largest share of the market.

contributes the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America , and South America . The UK and Germany are the key countries for the artificial nails market in Europe .

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Artificial Nails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 265.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Charmed and Armed International Inc.

Dashing Diva

ImageLush

KISS Products Inc.

KM Nail Manufacturer

Nail Alliance North America Inc.

Nail Systems International

Professionail International

Sheba Nails

Wella Operations US LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

