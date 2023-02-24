Artificial organs market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% by 2027; Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Organs Market by Product, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,089.17 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.14%. The reports categorize the global artificial organs market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies, such as consumables and disposables, such as safety needles, syringes, and catheters. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Organs Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The artificial organs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - The company offers artificial organs that help to improve the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular and endovascular diseases.

- The company offers artificial organs that help to improve the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular and endovascular diseases. BiVACOR Inc. - The company offers artificial organs where patients could immediately benefit from a ventricular assist device (VAD) or total artificial heart (TAH), where for these patients, drug therapy is a limited, relatively ineffective option.

- The company offers artificial organs where patients could immediately benefit from a ventricular assist device (VAD) or total artificial heart (TAH), where for these patients, drug therapy is a limited, relatively ineffective option. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers artificial organs that include an artificial urinary sphincter for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI) following prostate surgery.

- The company offers artificial organs that include an artificial urinary sphincter for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI) following prostate surgery. Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers artificial organs that include Nucleus Kanso sound processors with advanced connectivity and proven hearing performance technology in a simple and durable all-in-one design.

- The company offers artificial organs that include Nucleus Kanso sound processors with advanced connectivity and proven hearing performance technology in a simple and durable all-in-one design. Know more about other vendors - Buy the report

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas. The artificial heart segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

By region, the global artificial organs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices, the increasing number of product launches, and the strong presence of vendors are driving the growth of the artificial organ market in North America.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – Request a Sample

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the shortage of organ donors, and the growing demand for pacemakers and dialyzers. However, the complications and limitations of artificial organs are hindering the market growth.

Related Reports:

The cataract surgery devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,056.34 million . The rise in the number of cataract procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as device limitations and complications may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rise in the number of cataract procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as device limitations and complications may impede the market growth. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 243.6 million . The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this artificial organs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial organs market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial organs market vendors.

Artificial Organs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13089.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cochlear Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Insulet Corp., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Sonova AG, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Usage



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial organs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global artificial organs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Usage Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Artificial heart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Artificial heart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Artificial heart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Artificial heart - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Artificial heart - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Artificial kidney - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Artificial kidney - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Artificial kidney - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Artificial kidney - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Artificial kidney - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cochlear implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cochlear implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cochlear implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cochlear implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cochlear implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Artificial pancreas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Artificial pancreas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Artificial pancreas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Artificial pancreas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Artificial pancreas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Usage

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Usage



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Usage

7.3 Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Implantable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Implantable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Extracorporeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Extracorporeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Extracorporeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Extracorporeal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Extracorporeal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Usage ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 117: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 122: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 125: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.6 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 BioTelemetry Inc.

Exhibit 132: BioTelemetry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: BioTelemetry Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: BioTelemetry Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 135: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 136: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.9 BiVACOR Inc.

Exhibit 138: BiVACOR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: BiVACOR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: BiVACOR Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 141: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Cochlear Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 150: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 155: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.14 Insulet Corp.

Exhibit 160: Insulet Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Insulet Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Insulet Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Insulet Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Exhibit 164: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 167: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 170: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

Exhibit 172: Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV - Overview



Exhibit 173: Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV - Key news



Exhibit 175: Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio