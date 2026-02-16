Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market to Reach $0.8 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The adoption of artificial pancreas device systems is expected to rise in the coming years, driven by the increase in prevalence of type 1 diabetes and the surge in demand for automated glucose management solutions. North America currently leads the global artificial pancreas devices systems market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to high adoption rates, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness about diabetes management.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, suggests that the global market was valued at $0.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $0.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2033. Among device types, control-to-target (CTT) systems are anticipated to witness significant adoption due to their advanced automation capabilities. Hospitals and homecare settings are major end users, reflecting the growing trend of continuous, patient-centric diabetes management outside clinical environments.

Artificial pancreas device systems are advanced medical technologies designed to automate insulin delivery and improve glycemic control for individuals with diabetes, particularly type 1 diabetes. These systems are generally classified into threshold suspend device systems, control-to-range (CTR) systems, and control-to-target (CTT) systems. They are used to continuously monitor glucose levels and automatically adjust insulin administration, reducing the risk of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. Artificial pancreas systems are deployed in hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings, reflecting a growing trend toward patient-centric, home-based diabetes management. A major market trend is the shift toward wearable, user-friendly, and connected systems, which provide real-time data, remote monitoring, and enhanced patient convenience.

The growth of the artificial pancreas device systems market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes, growing awareness of automated glucose management solutions, technological advancements in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and insulin pumps and increasing adoption of connected health solutions. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies, healthcare initiatives promoting diabetes management, and the rising focus on patient quality of life further fuel market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics for automated insulin dosing provides lucrative opportunities for market players. However, challenges such as high device costs, regulatory complexities, and limited reimbursement coverage in certain regions may restrain market expansion. Overall, advancements in technology, increased patient adoption, and the shift toward homecare solutions are expected to drive sustained growth in the artificial pancreas device systems market.

Factors Driving the Growing Demand for Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

The global artificial pancreas device systems market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. The rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes is one of the major factors driving market expansion. The growing burden of long-term diabetes complications has created strong demand for automated glucose management solutions that improve glycemic control, reduce hypoglycemia risk, and enhance quality of life. Increasing awareness about the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery also contributes to the adoption of artificial pancreas systems.

Technological advancements are another key growth driver. Modern artificial pancreas systems combine advanced CGM sensors, insulin pumps, and AI-driven control algorithms to provide real-time, personalized insulin delivery. These devices are becoming more accurate, user-friendly, and wearable, allowing patients to integrate diabetes management seamlessly into daily life. In addition, digital connectivity enables real-time data sharing with healthcare providers and remote monitoring, supporting proactive care, therapy adjustments, and better patient engagement.

The shift toward homecare and patient-centric solutions is further boosting demand. Hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings are increasingly adopting artificial pancreas systems to support continuous, personalized care. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions, coupled with public health initiatives to improve diabetes management, are expanding market reach.

Among device types, control-to-target (CTT) systems are expected to witness significant adoption due to their advanced automation capabilities. North America dominates the global artificial pancreas device systems market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption rates, supportive healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about diabetes management.

According to AMR report on artificial pancreas device systems industry, the use of artificial pancreas device systems is projected to increase steadily in the near future, reflecting a combination of rising disease prevalence, technological innovations, and patient demand for automated, reliable, and connected diabetes management solutions.

Key End Users Shaping Market Demand

The primary end users driving the artificial pancreas device systems market include hospitals, clinics, and specialized diabetes care centers. These healthcare facilities use the systems for continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery in both inpatient and outpatient settings, helping patients achieve optimal glycemic control.

Another key segment is homecare patients, who increasingly adopt wearable and connected artificial pancreas systems for self-management of type 1 diabetes. Devices such as control-to-target (CTT) systems and hybrid closed-loop systems allow patients to manage glucose levels conveniently while maintaining daily routines.

In addition, telehealth and remote monitoring platforms support clinicians in overseeing patients' glucose trends and adjusting therapy in real time, expanding market adoption and enabling patient-centric, continuous care.

Key Findings of Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market

On the basis of device type, the control-to-target (CTT) systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to advanced automation and enhanced patient convenience.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a major share in 2023, while the homecare segment is experiencing rapid growth as wearable and connected systems gain popularity for self-management of diabetes.

By region, North America dominated the market in 2023, driven by high adoption rates, supportive healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe holds the second position, with rising awareness, technological adoption, and healthcare support fueling growth.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic Plc

Bigfoot Biomedical

Johnson & Johnson

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Pancreum, Inc.

TypeZero Technologies

Beta Bionics

Insulate Corporation

Diabeloop and Inreda Diabetic.

