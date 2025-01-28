Artificial Plants & Flowers Market in the US to grow by USD 380.7 Million from 2025-2029, as growing use for decorative and aesthetic purposes boosts the market, Report on AI's impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The artificial plants and flowers market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 380.7 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.4% during the forecast period. Growing use of artificial plants and flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased fashion of interior designing. However, volatility in raw material prices used for manufacturing artificial plants and flowers poses a challenge. Key market players include Balsam Brands Inc., Becks Silk Plant Co., Chans Silk Flowers Inc., Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd., H and P Sales Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, International Greenscapes LLC, J.S. Flower Co., Jamali Floral and Garden Supplies, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals, Plantscape Commercial Silk, Prestige Botanicals, SilkPlantsDirect, and Silks Are Forever.

Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 380.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Balsam Brands Inc., Becks Silk Plant Co., Chans Silk Flowers Inc., Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd., H and P Sales Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, International Greenscapes LLC, J.S. Flower Co., Jamali Floral and Garden Supplies, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals, Plantscape Commercial Silk, Prestige Botanicals, SilkPlantsDirect, and Silks Are Forever

Market Driver

The Artificial Plants and Flowers market in the US is thriving, with trends leaning towards faux plants made of paper, clay, plastic, polyester, and silk. These aesthetic alternatives cater to both gardening goods for households and commercial spaces. Realistic artificial flowers are popular for online shopping, gifting for occasions and events, and synthetic alternatives for uniform beauty. Smart features like sensors, lighting, and recycled materials add value. Discounts and promotions drive sales on websites and physical stores. Artificial greenery is used for beautification in various settings, including weddings, festivals, fashion shows, and e-commerce. Nylon, purified terephthalic acid, molding, and dyeing create shapes, colors, and textures. Allergic individuals benefit from non-toxic options, while aroma and fragrance add appeal. Artificial flowers are used as decorative articles for indoor decoration, weeding cars, and even as jewelry like necklaces, brooches, and earrings. Premium artificial flowers are popular for ceremonies and gifting during festive seasons. However, safety concerns include fire risk and flammability.

The US economy's steady growth over the last decade has led to an increase in consumer spending. Strong GDP growth enables vendors to pay their employees higher wages, resulting in more disposable income for consumers. This trend has positively impacted the sales of home improvement and decor products, including artificial plants and flowers. Interior designers and design companies in the US are introducing new trends, fueling homeowners' interest in interior design. Additionally, increased media exposure and awareness of various regional arts further boost consumer demand for designer home decor items like artificial plants and flowers.

Market Challenges

The Artificial Plants and Flowers market in the US is thriving, with faux plants made from materials like paper, clay, plastic, polyester, and silk gaining popularity among gardening goods retailers and consumers alike. The aesthetic appearance of these synthetic alternatives caters to both households and commercial spaces, offering uniform beauty and smart features like sensors and lighting. Online shopping platforms and e-retailers have made it easier for consumers to purchase artificial greenery and flowers for various occasions and events, including gifting articles for weddings, festivals, fashion shows, and even as decorative elements for e-commerce websites and physical stores. Manufacturers use recycled materials and offer discounts and promotions to attract customers. Realistic artificial flowers, available in various shapes, colors, and textures, are a hit among fashion-conscious individuals. Nylon and purified terephthalic acid are commonly used in polyester manufacturing to create realistic flowers. Allergic individuals and those seeking non-toxic options can opt for these synthetic alternatives. However, challenges include potential fire risk from flammable materials, weeding cars, and dusting. Indoor decoration using artificial flowers and plants is a growing trend, with colorful pots and natural stones adding to their beauty. Artificial flowers jewelry, including necklaces, brooches, and earrings, are premium gifting options for ceremonies and special occasions. Hospitals, educational institutions, and public gatherings also use artificial flowers for their aesthetic appeal.

The artificial plants and flowers market in the US faces a considerable challenge due to the volatility in raw material prices. Principal materials for manufacturing these products include plastics, silk, polyester, and synthetic fibers. Crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions significantly impact the cost of these raw materials, leading to pricing instability for manufacturers. This volatility results in increased production costs for businesses, compelling them to either absorb the additional expenses or transfer the burden to consumers. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly affected due to their narrow profit margins.

Segment Overview

This artificial plants and flowers market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Polyester

1.2 Plastic

1.3 Clay

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Residential Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Polyester- The artificial plants and flowers market in the US is experiencing significant growth due in part to the increasing demand for decorative items. Since the 1970s, polyester has been the primary material used to create these artificial products. This is because polyesters, a type of polymer, offer several advantages. Each repeat unit of the polyester main chain contains an ester functional group. The resistance of polyesters to fading, their affordability, and their ability to absorb adhesives and colors make them the preferred choice for manufacturers of artificial plants and flowers. As a result, the polyester segment is expected to drive the growth of the artificial plants and flowers market in the US throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Artificial Plants and Flowers market in the US continues to thrive, with an increasing demand for faux plants made from various materials such as paper, clay, plastic, polyester, and silk. These decorative articles offer an aesthetic appearance for gardening goods, households, and various decoration purposes. Faux plants are popular for events and occasions, public gatherings, and indoor decoration. E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to purchase these decorative items online. Weeding cars and realistic, non-toxic, colorful pots made of natural stones are also gaining popularity. Allergies to real plants have led to a rise in demand for artificial flowers and plants in hospitals, educational institutions, and as gift articles. Artificial flowers jewelry is another niche market that has emerged in recent times.

Market Research Overview

The Artificial Plants and Flowers market in the US is thriving, with an increasing demand for faux plants made from various materials such as paper, clay, plastic, polyester, and silk. These aesthetically pleasing decorative articles are popular among gardening goods enthusiasts, commercial spaces, and households alike. Realistic artificial flowers have gained significant traction, with online shopping and e-commerce platforms driving sales. Synthetic alternatives offer uniform beauty, smart features like sensors and lighting, and are often made from recycled materials. Discounts and promotions further boost sales. Artificial greenery is used for beautification at various occasions and events, including weddings, festivals, fashion shows, and public gatherings. Nylon, purified terephthalic acid, molding, and dyeing are essential in the polyester manufacturing process, creating shapes, colors, and textures that mimic real flowers. Artificial flowers are used as decorative articles for various purposes, from indoor decoration and weeding cars to gifting and jewelry-making. Allergies, aroma, and fragrance are also factors considered in the production of artificial flowers. They are used in hospitals, educational institutions, and as gift articles. Premium artificial flowers are popular for ceremonies, with brides and celebrities opting for realistic, non-toxic, colorful pots, and natural stones. However, concerns regarding fire risk and flammability have emerged, with some artificial flowers being labeled as flammable. Despite this, the market continues to grow, driven by e-commerce, artistry, self-expression, and the fashion-conscious individuals' desire for unique and beautiful decorative elements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Polyester



Plastic



Clay



Others

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

