Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in the US to grow by $ 369.08 Million during 2021-2025 | Increased Penetration of Online Shopping to Boost Growth | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the commercial segment in 2020.

The increased penetration of online shopping is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JamaliGarden, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals.com, and Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growing use of artificial plants and flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes. However, volatility in raw material prices might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JamaliGarden, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals.com, and Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing use of artificial plants and flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this artificial plants and flowers market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The artificial plants and flowers market report in the US covers the following areas:

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US Size

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US Trends

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased penetration of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US growth during the next few years.

Artificial Plants and Flowers Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial plants and flowers market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial plants and flowers market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial plants and flowers market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial plants and flowers market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Charles Lubin Co. Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

JamaliGarden

M and S Schmalberg Inc.

Natural Decorations Inc.

Nearly Natural

New Growth Designs

Pacific Silk Plants

Petals.com

Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

