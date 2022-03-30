Artificial Plants and Flowers Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 369.08 million | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing use of artificial plants and flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes is driving the growth of the artificial plants and flowers market in the US. The quality of artificial flowers has improved significantly in the past few years, and they look almost like real flowers. In addition, people are increasingly investing in gardening, landscaping, and interior decoration in the US, which is playing a major role in the growth of this market. The growing domestic and housing property market in the US has also led to an increase in the demand for artificial plants and flowers in the landscaping industry in the US. Factors such as the growing disposable income of households, availability of several varieties of artificial plant options, and the increasing demand for enhancing outdoor aesthetics in the US will continue to play key roles in market growth.

The volatility in raw material prices will challenge the artificial plants and flowers market in the US during the forecast period. Some commonly used raw materials include plastic, polyester, cotton, glass, silk, and others. Price volatility of polyester is one of the key challenges faced by manufacturers of artificial plants and flowers in the US. Plastic products used in manufacturing artificial plants and flowers are mainly derivatives of crude oil products. Fluctuations in crude oil prices create an adverse impact on the prices of raw materials.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes outdoor landscaping establishments, public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, government buildings, sports grounds, and other commercial establishments. The US is experiencing a significant increase in the number of office spaces and the emergence of startups. This will encourage vendors of artificial plants and flowers to expand their product portfolio

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online.

Some Companies Mentioned

Charles Lubin Co. Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

JamaliGarden

M and S Schmalberg Inc.

Natural Decorations Inc.

Nearly Natural

New Growth Designs

Pacific Silk Plants

Petals.com

Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.

Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 369.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.78 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JamaliGarden, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals.com, and Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

