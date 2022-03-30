Artificial Plants and Flowers Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 369.08 million | Technavio

Mar 30, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US by End-user (commercial and residential) and Distribution Channel (offline and online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the artificial plants and flowers market in the US between 2020 and 2025 is USD 369.08 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing use of artificial plants and flowers for decorative and aesthetic purposes is driving the growth of the artificial plants and flowers market in the US. The quality of artificial flowers has improved significantly in the past few years, and they look almost like real flowers. In addition, people are increasingly investing in gardening, landscaping, and interior decoration in the US, which is playing a major role in the growth of this market. The growing domestic and housing property market in the US has also led to an increase in the demand for artificial plants and flowers in the landscaping industry in the US. Factors such as the growing disposable income of households, availability of several varieties of artificial plant options, and the increasing demand for enhancing outdoor aesthetics in the US will continue to play key roles in market growth.
The volatility in raw material prices will challenge the artificial plants and flowers market in the US during the forecast period. Some commonly used raw materials include plastic, polyester, cotton, glass, silk, and others. Price volatility of polyester is one of the key challenges faced by manufacturers of artificial plants and flowers in the US. Plastic products used in manufacturing artificial plants and flowers are mainly derivatives of crude oil products. Fluctuations in crude oil prices create an adverse impact on the prices of raw materials.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes outdoor landscaping establishments, public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, government buildings, sports grounds, and other commercial establishments. The US is experiencing a significant increase in the number of office spaces and the emergence of startups. This will encourage vendors of artificial plants and flowers to expand their product portfolio
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Charles Lubin Co. Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- JamaliGarden
- M and S Schmalberg Inc.
- Natural Decorations Inc.
- Nearly Natural
- New Growth Designs
- Pacific Silk Plants
- Petals.com
- Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.
Artificial Plants And Flowers Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 369.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.78
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Charles Lubin Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, JamaliGarden, M and S Schmalberg Inc., Natural Decorations Inc., Nearly Natural, New Growth Designs, Pacific Silk Plants, Petals.com, and Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Charles Lubin Co. Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- JamaliGarden
- M and S Schmalberg Inc.
- Natural Decorations Inc.
- Nearly Natural
- New Growth Designs
- Pacific Silk Plants
- Petals.com
- Dongyi Artificial Plants Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
