Artificial Retina Market Size to Grow by USD 9.43| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Artificial Retina industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Disease Type:

Macular Degeneration



In patients with macular degeneration, artificial retinas are utilized to replace dead photoreceptors. Second Sight Medical Products' Argus II artificial retina is one of the artificial retinae that gives rudimentary vision for blind individuals. Patients who have lost their central vision due to age-related macular degeneration are unlikely to gain much from an Argus II because their peripheral vision is still superior to the devices. During the forecast period, the macular degeneration category will boost its artificial retina market share significantly.



Diabetic Retinopathy

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 38% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Artificial Retina Market

Market Driver:

The rise in prevalence of retinal diseases:

The growth in risk factors is linked to the rise in the prevalence of retinal disorders. RVO is most common in adults over the age of 50, and the prevalence rises with age. The chance of developing advanced AMD rises from 2% in the 50-59 age group to approximately 30% in those over 75. Because of the increase in average life expectancy, the world's senior population is fast expanding. Around 810 million people over the age of 65 are estimated to be living in the world by 2025.

Market Trend:

Escalating investment in ophthalmological R&D and innovations:

Another factor driving artificial retina market expansion is increased expenditure in ophthalmological R&D and innovations. Various countries, such as the United States, are focusing on using modern technology and innovation to reduce the prevalence of blindness in their countries.

Artificial Retina Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.43 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Angiography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Angiography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Angiography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Angiography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Angiography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Angioplasty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Angioplasty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Angioplasty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Angioplasty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Angioplasty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Exhibit 90: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 94: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 104: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 105: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 107: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

10.8 Galt Medical Corp.

Exhibit 109: Galt Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Galt Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Galt Medical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Isla Lab Products LLC

Exhibit 112: Isla Lab Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Isla Lab Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Isla Lab Products LLC - Key offerings

10.10 SCW Medicath Ltd.

Exhibit 115: SCW Medicath Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: SCW Medicath Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: SCW Medicath Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shenzhen Antmed Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Shenzhen Antmed Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Shenzhen Antmed Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Shenzhen Antmed Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 121: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

