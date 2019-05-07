Artificial Solutions and Rücker Lypsa Team-up to Deliver Conversational AI to the Automotive Industry

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (FNSE: ASAI ), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Rücker Lypsa to develop conversational AI applications for the automotive industry.

Rücker Lypsa is part of EDAG group, one of the largest independent automotive engineering companies in the world and provides major car manufacturers and their suppliers with a wide range of services. As part of their portfolio, the company creates innovative applications to enable seamless interactions between the car and its user.

"Intelligent conversational applications offer car manufacturers a way to forge a closer relationship with their customers, both in and out of the car," says Michele d'Alessandro, CTO of Rücker Lypsa. "Working with Artificial Solutions enables us to take a flexible approach to designing conversational AI systems that will work across any platform, language or device and allow car manufacturers to differentiate themselves by providing the ultimate driving experience."

Already used by several manufacturers in the automotive market, Artificial Solutions award-wining conversational AI platform, Teneo® allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated, highly intelligent applications in 35 languages, running over any channel. The ability to analyze and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking.

"We're delighted to be working with Rücker Lypsa," says Andy Peart, CMSO of Artificial Solutions. "Conversational AI opens up new opportunities for the automotive market by allowing manufacturers to take the customer experience beyond the inside of the car, while continuing to deliver insight and trends that transforms the bottom line long after the car has been sold."

