Artificial Solutions Wipes the Board with Four Podium Positions in Stevie 2019 International Business Awards Including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (www.artificial-solutions.com), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, announced today it has won awards in four Stevie® 2019 International Business Awards that were announced earlier today. The company was a Silver Stevie Winner in the prestigious Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Software Development Solution of the Year, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution of the Year. It was also a Bronze Stevie Winner in the IoT Analytics Solution category of the Awards.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. The International Business Awards® (IBA) are open to all organizations worldwide: large and small, public and private, for-profit and non profit and attracted over 4000 entries.

"Recognition in any award is an honor. To win four International Stevies in four key tech-categories, including the highly contested Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year is amazing and a massive endorsement of the whole team at Artificial Solutions who have worked so hard to make Teneo an industry-leading solution," comments Andy Peart, CMSO of Artificial Solutions.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year recognizes overall achievement in product innovation. Artificial Solutions entry included the wide range of advanced enhancements made to Teneo in the last 12 months that has raised the bar for other conversational AI platforms. Judges commented that Teneo's hybrid approach and broad support linguistic and lexical factors is truly impressive and that the company really streamlines the digital transformation journey using the sophisticated AI platform.

Teneo Developers, launched earlier this year, was honored for the best tool or resources for designing, creating or testing software applications. Judges for the Software Development Solution category commented that Visual UI platform to solve the problem of conversational UI is interesting. The problem being solved here could have very high returns.

Teneo's revolutionary hybrid approach was awarded in the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning category that recognizes solutions that enable computer-based systems to exhibit intelligent behavior in complex situations to solve problems, communicate with people, and perceive and interact with the physical world. Judges commented: Very impressed with how they combined classical ML with advanced NLP. Their use cases are great, and they managed to solve real and practical problems for companies.

The IoT Analytics Solution category recognized Teneo as one of the best applications for measuring and transforming Internet of Things (IoT) data into business intelligence. Judges commented that it showed Innovative use of cutting-edge technology and was a feature rich analytics solution while adhering data privacy laws.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

