Artificial Turf Market Size to Grow USD 7764.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR 13.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2023 -- The Global Artificial Turf Market is Segmented by Type ( PE Artificial Grass Turf , PP Artificial Grass Turf , Nylon Artificial Grass Turf ), by Application (Sports, Leisure & Landscaping ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

Artificial Turf market was valued at USD 3128.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 7764.2 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Artificial Turf Market:

The primary drivers driving the need for artificial grass are the rising desire for flooring materials that are simple to maintain, strong, and affordable for usage in outdoor applications.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET:

Due to the product's resistance to wear and tear, schools and sports teams are anticipated to be its main customers. The growth of the market is anticipated to be positively impacted by rising sports participation in Asian nations and rising government spending on sports facilities and programmes. Growing health consciousness has encouraged individuals to participate in sports. This has raised demand for sports grounds and stadiums with all the necessary amenities. It is anticipated that the spike in demand would further fuel Artificial Turf Market expansion.

Over time, artificial turf may prove to be less expensive to maintain. This is due to the expense of maintaining natural grass, which includes the cost of water, grass feed, lawnmowers, hoses, strimmers, rakes, weed killers, and fertilizers. Due to this, it is far less expensive than genuine grass throughout the course of its lifecycle. Pets are welcome on artificial grass. Dogs cannot dig up the grass or cause mud spots to ruin it. In addition, dogs like playing on it just as much as actual grass. A mild detergent, water, and one of our pet-friendly solutions may be used to quickly and inexpensively remove animal excrement from the grass.

With the exception of the occasional sweep and rinse to keep leaves and debris at bay, synthetic lawn requires almost no upkeep. This is quite different from genuine grass, which needs regular watering, reseeding, and mowing. Compared to the inexpensive and hassle-free upkeep of artificial grass, this is not only time-consuming, but also extremely expensive. The fact that artificial grass is resistant to adverse weather conditions, unlike its natural equivalent, is one of its major advantages. When it comes to actual grass, excessive sun may dry it out while excessive rain might drown it. Natural grass is extremely sensitive to its surroundings since it is a living thing.

Natural grass, as already noted, is particularly susceptible to environmental factors, which may cause patchiness and discoloration. Garden will not receive the same amount of sunshine across the space, causing some areas to look barren and brown. Additionally, since grass seed needs soil to thrive, locations with genuine grass are often quite muddy, which is very annoying. Additionally, unattractive weeds will unavoidably spread across grass, adding to the already time-consuming care.

Artificial grass is the ideal choice as a result. It is not only unaffected by the environment, but it also prevents weeds from growing and muck from spreading. In the end, artificial lawn enables a tidy and uniform result.

ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

CCGrass, Sport Group Holding, Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd., and others are major participants in the global artificial turf market. The top 5 producers worldwide control around 35% of the market.

The biggest market is China, with a market share of over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, each of which have a market share of roughly 50%.

Key Companies:

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

