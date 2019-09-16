Artificial Turf Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial turf market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Durability, low maintenance, and affordable costs compared to natural grass are the key factors that are likely to drive the demand for artificial turf in sports and lawns applications over the projected period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Polyethylene-based artificial turf segment was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 on account of its characteristics including softness, durability, longer lifespan, low maintenance, and reduced use of fertilizers and chemicals

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for artificial turf, denoting a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of revenue, over the projected period owing to increasing product penetration in residential and commercial applications

Europe is expected to be a key market for the product, wherein a majority of the demand is driven by sports grounds such as rugby, tennis, hockey, and baseball

I n the Middle East , an increasing number of sports clubs across Saudi Arabia , Qatar , and the UAE and unfavorable weather conditions for natural grass are likely to support the demand for artificial turfs in the region

Prominent players in the artificial turf market are engaged in providing installation and maintenance services along with color and pattern customization to sustain in the competitive environment.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Artificial Turf Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Sports), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-turf-market

Increasing number of international outdoor sports events across the globe and rising need for low maintenance of stadiums & playgrounds are likely to augment the artificial turf market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for artificial turf in modern residential construction to improve the aesthetic appeal of living and backyard areas is anticipated to aid the market growth. In addition, rising living standards and high spending capacities of individuals in developing economies are likely to support the product demand in residential renovation activities.

Suitable characteristics exhibited by the product for use external areas and resistance to wear & UV rays are expected to increase its penetration in commercial applications. Rising demand for the product in offices, hotels, and in the corridors and seating areas of institutional buildings is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. Commercial application segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period owing to increasing utilization of artificial turf in educational institutes, playgrounds, malls, and walkways. Moreover, development of industrial areas and growing construction of modern architecture are anticipated to augment the market growth of artificial turf.

Key players in the market are focusing on the development of artificial turf with enhanced strength and ability to sustain heavy traffic and high temperatures, which is likely to aid product utilization in commercial applications. Product quality, affordable pricing, and well-established distribution channels are expected to be the key success factors for the market players. Players are focusing on improvements in the backing materials of artificial turf to hold turf threads firmly and new sewing technologies to cater to the demand in several flooring applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial turf market on the basis of material, application, and region:

• Artificial Turf Material Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

• Artificial Turf Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential

Commercial

Sports

• Artificial Turf Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Solder Materials Market – Rising demand for smart electronics and the advent of energy-efficient electronics are the major factors expected to drive the market.

Rising demand for smart electronics and the advent of energy-efficient electronics are the major factors expected to drive the market. Ceramic Adhesives Market – The global ceramic adhesives market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to their augmented usage in various applications.

The global ceramic adhesives market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to their augmented usage in various applications. Fly Ash Market – The global fly ash market is projected to register a fast-paced growth over the forecast period. Fly ash is a fine powder material obtained as a by-product of burning coal in power plants.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/

