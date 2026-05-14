Artika Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies 2026

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's most respected business awards programs. It evaluates companies across key areas including strategy, culture, financial performance, and sustainable growth. Being named to this list reflects the strength of Artika's team and the collective effort that drives the company forward every day.

The full list of Canada's Best Managed Companies 2026 will be published online on May 14, 2026, and will appear in print in the June 2026 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed on May 30, 2026.

About Artika

Artika is a global leader in innovative, energy-efficient lighting and home solutions. Founded with a mission to transform everyday living spaces through thoughtful design, quality, and affordability, Artika has grown into a trusted name in households across North America and beyond.

With a diverse portfolio spanning indoor and outdoor lighting, decorative fixtures, and home innovations, Artika blends contemporary design with advanced technology to create products that are as beautiful as they are functional.

Artika's products are available through major retailers across the globe, as well as through a robust e-commerce presence at artika.com.

SOURCE Artika