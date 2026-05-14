Artika Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies 2026

News provided byArtika
May 14, 2026, 09:30 ET
Montreal-based company earns national recognition for excellence in business management, in partnership with Deloitte and Report on Business magazine.
MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Artika is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026. This prestigious national recognition is presented in partnership with Deloitte and Report on Business magazine and celebrates outstanding private Canadian-owned companies that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and a commitment to building strong, resilient organizations.
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