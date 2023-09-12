Artikaas Expands Gouda Line with New Aged Sheep Gouda, "Holy Sheep"

News provided by

Artikaas

12 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Made from 100% sheep's milk in Holland and aged for over 9 months.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artikaas, imported exclusively by Dutch Cheese Makers, introduces their new cheese named Holy Sheep, an aged Gouda made from 100% sheep's milk.

"We're extremely excited to expand our line by adding our first sheep Gouda," said Jessica Frey, Marketing Director. "Using sheep's milk to make a Gouda style cheese is quite unique in the Netherlands. Holy Sheep is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional Dutch cheeses that embody over six generations of innovation, tradition, and an unwavering dedication to quality."

Crafted with precision, Holy Sheep boasts a refined flavor profile that is nutty, decadent, and slightly sweet, highlighted by a delicate essence of the pastoral countryside. A sophisticated addition to any cheeseboard, Holy Sheep is made from sheep's milk derived from family farmsteads in Holland. It is aged for over nine months, giving the cheese its distinctive mouthfeel and crystalline texture.

Embodying the spirit of the brand with item names such as Hay There and Youngsters, Holy Sheep playfully nods to the common expression used when surprised or astonished, Frey said. "When consumers taste this cheese, they'll say, "Holy Sheep, that's good!"

Artikaas Holy Sheep is available in 9lb wheels and 6oz cuts. For more information and a full range of products, visit artikaas.com.

ABOUT ARTIKAAS
Artikaas has been making original Dutch Gouda for the most demanding cheese eaters in Holland and beyond for over six generations. A family-owned brand, Artikaas works with a community of 800+ partners in the Netherlands who bring vast expertise in dairy farming, cheesemaking and aging techniques to create a variety of young, aged, raw milk, smoked, and specialty cheeses. Artikaas prioritizes sustainability and puts zero-waste practices at the forefront of its production processes. You can find Artikaas Gouda in retailers across the United States and Canada. Visit our store locator to find it near you at artikaas.com.

SOURCE Artikaas

