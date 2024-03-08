Artikaas Wins Multiple Awards at 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest

Among the winners from Artikaas was Vintage Lot 18, an 18-month-old Gouda, which was chosen as the first runner-up with a score of 98.923. This crowns Vintage Lot 18 as the second-best cheese in the world. Not only did Vintage Lot 18 make this achievement, but it also took the Best of Class title in the category of Gouda, Extra Aged (over 10 months). This feat marks a continued legacy of excellence for Vintage Lot 18, which previously earned Second Place for the same category in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest. Meticulously aged in the Netherlands, this cheese has a firm texture with some crystallization, a deep ochre interior, and notes of toasted walnuts and brown butter. It is available in 22lb wheels and 6oz cuts.

Youngsters Goat Gouda, aged for 4-6 weeks from Artikaas' 16-item young cheese line, claimed Second Place in the category of Hard Goat's Milk Cheese with an impressive score of 99.1. This cheese has a delicate tang with a firm yet smooth texture. It is available in 10 lb wheels and 6 oz cuts.

Dutch Cheese Makers' expertise in the category of Pasteurized Process Cheese Product was duly acknowledged, with Artikaas Smoked Gouda securing the Best of Class title, with a high score of 99.56. Additionally, Artikaas Smoked Goat Gouda garnered Third Place, with a score of 99.31. Artikaas' smoked Gouda cheeses are naturally smoked over beechwood with a smooth, creamy texture. They are available in 6lb logs, 6oz cuts, and slices.

"We are incredibly honored for our awards at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest," said Steve Margarites, CEO of Dutch Cheese Makers. "I want to give a tremendous thank you to our team at Royal A-ware in Holland, who are extremely dedicated and passionate about crafting the best Dutch cheese."

ABOUT ARTIKAAS Artikaas has been making original Dutch Gouda for the most demanding cheese eaters in Holland and beyond for over six generations. A family-owned brand, Artikaas works with a community of 800+ partners in the Netherlands who bring vast expertise in dairy farming, cheesemaking and aging techniques to create a variety of young, aged, raw milk, smoked, and specialty cheeses. Artikaas prioritizes sustainability and puts zero-waste practices at the forefront of its production processes. You can find Artikaas Gouda in retailers across the United States and Canada. Visit their store locator to find it near you at artikaas.com.

