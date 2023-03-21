Artillery Network Set to Launch Ghezal Omar's PIMP KILLER comic book series at C2E2 2023

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new female protagonist; the unforgiving pimp hunter, LA Jones. Gutsy investigator LA Jones has made it her business to hunt down low-life pimps. Following the murder of a young woman in Reno, Jones sets her sights on the No. 1 suspect, Luciano "Lucky" Strykes.

Artillery Network is excited to announce Pimp Killer , the all-new exploit from Afghan-American writer Ghezal Omar (.357 Magnum Opus), which will make its debut at C2E2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL (Mar 31 - Apr. 2), artist alley booth #V-04.

Artillery Network presents Pimp Killer created by Ghezal Omar.

Got pimp problems? Then LA Jones is your woman.

She's made a nice little business for herself over the last few years: hunting down pimps. Following the murder of a young woman in Reno, she turns her attention to Luciano "Lucky" Strykes, a low-life pimp hiding out in Hollywood. Lucky is notorious for torturing women who try to flee him, and LA is more than willing to dish out her own brand of justice, making this a match made in vengeance.

"While the book is written as a dark action comedy, it tackles a very serious subject," said series creator Ghezal Omar . "The character of Lucky is notorious for torturing women who try to flee him. I was determined to create a female heroine who was more than willing to serve her own brand of justice."

Pimp Killer is not Ghezal Omar 's first foray into the graphic novel fandom of female empowerment. The first Afghan-American graphic novelist, her 2020 graphic novel, .357 Magnum Opus, depicts the dark entanglements of an unflinching woman bounty hunter named Sexx Pistol.

The limited edition paperback is the first of in a forthcoming series of three, features art by Ayhan Hayrula (X'ed) with a cover by Phillip Ginn (That Fighter Girl: One Night's Fight).

Pimp Killer continues the graphic novel fandom of female empowerment. For fans of Quentin Tarantino, Darren Aronofsky, and David Lynch, the title is now available for purchase at https://pimpkiller.com .

For additional press queries, please contact Don't Hide PR: [email protected] .

SOURCE Artillery Network