Artimus Robotics is launching next-generation artificial muscles and seeking partners to evaluate the technology in markets requiring dexterous robotic manipulation.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Artimus Robotics has announced its newest generation of contracting HASEL actuators. Through continued improvements in material science and manufacturing processes, these new actuators deliver more than twice the mechanical output performance than the previous generation. Additionally, new actuators are fully encapsulated for safer interaction and ease of integration into robotic systems. With these developments, Artimus is now one step closer to commercializing artificial muscles that replicate the performance of mammalian skeletal muscle.

These developments bring renewed interest in dexterous robotic systems that achieve high degree-of-freedom in a compact form factor. With that, Artimus is seeking select partners to evaluate and integrate our technology into robotic manipulators for applications ranging from humanoids to industrial automation. Click here to see our manipulator in action in this demonstration video.

"Recreating the remarkable dexterity of the human hand requires actuators that can react quickly & interact safely with the physical environment. With this new generation of actuators, we're able to offer customers a product that is easier to use & integrate into their systems." said Eric Acome, PhD, CEO of Artimus Robotics.

About Artimus Robotics

Artimus Robotics, a spinout from the University of Colorado Boulder, was founded to commercialize novel soft electric actuators called Hydraulically Amplified Self-Healing Electrostatic (HASEL) artificial muscles. In contrast to rigid electromagnetic actuators, HASEL technology is based on an efficient and scalable electrohydraulic actuation mechanism that combines lightweight plastic films, fluid, and flexible conductors. This paradigm-shifting technology is poised to change how the world designs and implements machinery. Artimus is working with companies and researchers around the world to create motion solutions that are more adaptable, lifelike, silent, and efficient. For more information, visit http://www.artimusrobotics.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Artimus Robotics Inc