Artio Medical Acquires Flow Forward Medical, Expanding Peripheral Vascular Portfolio

FAIRWAY, Kan., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc. (Artio) today announced it has acquired Flow Forward Medical, Inc. (Flow Forward), a medical device company developing innovative methods for establishing and maintaining high-quality vascular access sites to improve outcomes for hemodialysis patients. This stock-for-stock merger transaction in which Flow Forward merged with and into Artio was approved by the Board of Directors and stockholders of both companies. The transaction closed on June 8, 2020.

"Flow Forward's venous dilation technology is highly complementary to Artio's existing peripheral vascular portfolio, with significant overlap in physician call points and procedures," commented F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "This acquisition provides a unique opportunity to diversify Artio's endovascular pipeline, which will now include next generation vascular access solutions for kidney failure patients."

More than 2.3 million patients worldwide suffer from end-stage renal disease and require hemodialysis.1 An arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is the preferred vascular access method for these patients, clinically proven to last longer and have fewer complications than other forms of access.2 However, nearly 35% of U.S. hemodialysis patients are ineligible to receive an AVF due to small vein diameters and inadequate flow. Of those patients who are eligible, more than 50% of AVFs fail to mature without additional procedures, and many of these sites are abandoned prior to routine use.

Studies suggest baseline vein diameter may play an important role in achieving and maintaining routine, reliable AVF use.3 Flow Forward's Arteriovenous Fistula Eligibility System™ (AFE System) stimulates flow-mediated vein dilation to expand the initial vein diameter prior to the creation of an AVF. This aims to increase the number of hemodialysis patients eligible for AVF and to enhance the usability and lifespan of newly created AVFs.

"Creating and maintaining reliable access sites is a complex vascular challenge, often resulting in complications, repeat procedures, and increased cost to patients, yet is critical for lifesaving hemodialysis treatment," commented Paul Muller, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Flow Forward. "We are very excited Artio recognizes the significant potential of our technology and we look forward to leveraging their expertise as we prepare for our first clinical use in the coming months and then move toward commercialization."

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

