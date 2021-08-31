Artio Medical Adds Operations, Quality, and Engineering Leadership

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced the hiring of Wendy Sawyer as Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality and Mimi Fitterer as Senior Director of Technology.

Sawyer joins Artio with over 30 years of experience in medical device operations, manufacturing, and product development. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Operations at NeoTract, where she built the company's manufacturing, supply chain, manufacturing engineering, logistics and facilities teams. Sawyer led teams producing the NeoTract UroLift® System from initial regulatory approval, market launch and expansion, through global production. Upon the acquisition of NeoTract by Teleflex, Inc, Sawyer played a critical role in the integration process and continued her role on the Teleflex senior leadership team. Prior to NeoTract, Sawyer held various global management roles at Boston Scientific, Guidant, Origin Medsystems (Eli Lilly and Co.), and IVAC Corporation (Eli Lilly and Co.).

Fitterer brings over 20 years of medical device design and development expertise to the Artio team, having led new product development from design concept through commercialization. Fitterer was most recently at Intuitive Surgical, where she was responsible for developing endoluminal robotic assist devices. Prior to Intuitive Surgical, she was at Boston Scientific, leading the development of next generation delivery catheters for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Previously, Fitterer held roles of increasing responsibility at Arbor Surgical Technologies and Conceptus Incorporated.

"Wendy and Mimi bring valuable experience to Artio and we are thrilled to have them on our senior leadership team," said Dr. F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "As we prepare for the commercial launch of our first product and at the same time continue to build momentum in the rest of our product pipeline, Wendy and Mimi's experience in operations, manufacturing, quality, and product development will be critical to Artio's success."

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

