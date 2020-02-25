Artio Medical Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz to Board of Directors

FAIRWAY, Kan., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc (Artio), a medical device company developing innovative products for peripheral vascular and neurovascular diseases, announced today the appointment of seasoned medical device industry executive Maria Sainz to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Sainz is currently the President and CEO of AEGEA Medical, a venture backed medical device company developing a novel endometrial ablation system to treat heavy menstrual bleeding. AEGEA Medical is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Maria Sainz

"Maria is an exceptionally talented medical device executive with more than 25 years of experience developing and commercializing products in peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets," said F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio. "Her wealth of experience and leadership will be a great asset as we progress toward commercialization."

"I am very excited to join Artio's Board. I have had the pleasure of being able to follow the team's progress, and I have been impressed by their vision, accomplishments, and the preclinical results of Artio's devices," said Sainz. "I am excited to be in a fast growth and innovation rich peripheral and neurovascular field."

Prior to AEGEA Medical, Sainz served as the President and CEO of CardioKinetix and Concentric Medical, and held senior management roles at Guidant Corporation. She has been successful at raising capital, developing innovative products, growing revenue, and managing teams in the US and internationally. In addition, she effectively managed the sale of Concentric Medical to Stryker Neurovascular for $135M in 2011. She holds a Master's degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, AZ.

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

