Artio Medical Announces New Finance and Operations Leadership

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced the hiring of Joe McConnell as Vice President of Business Operations and Finance and Irina Galkina as Controller.

After graduating summa cum laude from Princeton University, McConnell joined the US Army as an officer and served with the 3rd Infantry Division managing construction and engineering projects for a brigade combat team deployed to Iraq. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service. After this, McConnell was an Arjay Miller Scholar at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, served as an engagement manager with McKinsey's operations practice in San Francisco, and led operations and strategy for LinkedIn's marketing solutions business, managing both the sales and business operations teams and helping to grow that business from inception to >$2B in revenue. More recently, McConnell served as the COO and CFO at Blooom, an online retirement plan investment adviser, and COO at Nolan Real Estate, a multifamily real estate investment firm with over $1B in assets, leading the company's operations, finance, asset management, human resources, and IT teams.

Galkina brings over 20 years of financial expertise to the Artio team, having previously served as Controller at Aratana Therapeutics, a publicly-traded animal health company, where she was instrumental in the acquisition of Aratana by Elanco in 2019. While at Elanco, Galkina also played a key role in the acquisition and integration of Bayer Animal Health, working closely with both the US and international senior management teams. Earlier in her career, Galkina held roles of increasing responsibility in public accounting firms Anders, Deloitte, and Arthur Andersen.

"Joe and Irina's deep domain experience in finance and operations will immediately strengthen our capabilities in these core areas, and position us well for future growth," said Dr. F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "Recruiting and retaining world-class talent will continue to be critically important to managing our growth going forward."

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

SOURCE Artio Medical, Inc.