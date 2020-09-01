Artio Medical Appoints Paul Muller as Chief Technology Officer and General Manager

"Paul is a highly skilled engineer and seasoned industry veteran with exceptional team-building and leadership skills who has demonstrated a successful track record developing novel, market-leading medical devices," stated Dr. F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "We are thrilled to have someone with Paul's talent and vision leading product development at Artio."

Previously, Mr. Muller was CTO and GM at Flow Forward Medical (recently acquired by Artio) where he managed the development of Flow Forward's Arteriovenous Fistula Eligibility (AFE) System™, a small, temporary, external blood pump system for kidney failure patients that stimulates vein enlargement prior to the creation of vascular access sites for hemodialysis. Paul previously held leadership positions and achieved major engineering and product development milestones at Thoratec (subsequently acquired by St. Jude Medical and Abbott) and Guidant (subsequently acquired by Abbott). Mr. Muller is a named inventor on 31 patents, and he has published several peer-reviewed papers in leading medical journals. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of the Pacific.

"Artio has a robust, best-in-class product pipeline and I look forward to bringing my experience successfully developing and commercializing new products to the team," commented Mr. Muller. "It is an exciting time to join Artio as we prepare for the upcoming commercial launch of the Solus GoldTM Embolization Device and the first clinical use of the AFE System. I am very impressed with the Artio team and the broad portfolio of product opportunities they have assembled, each of which addresses important unmet clinical needs."

Mr. Muller joins a talented leadership team of experienced medical device professionals including Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs Melissa Viotti; Program Director Ryan Moore; Director of Technology Vera Shinsky; and Director of Marketing and Operations Jennifer Martin. Collectively, Artio's leadership team has achieved seven exits by acquisition, and has worked for notable medical device companies including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Stryker Neurovascular, Guidant, Thoratec, St. Jude Medical, Silk Road Medical, Concentric Medical, and Route 92 Medical.

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com

About the Solus Gold ™ Embolization Device

Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. The Solus Gold Embolization Device is the first metal implant to provide a solid barrier to blood flow and is developed for peripheral vascular embolization. The combination of a low-profile, flexible delivery system and a detachable gold metal implant is designed for passage through in tortuous blood vessels, precision placement, and immediate vessel occlusion after placement of a single device.

About the Arteriovenous Eligibility System ™

Patients with end-stage renal disease have a complete loss of kidney function and usually require routine hemodialysis. Creating and maintaining a suitable vascular access site is one of the most difficult and expensive aspects of hemodialysis. The National Kidney Foundation and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agree that an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is the preferred form of vascular access. The AFE System is a small, temporary, external blood pump system that stimulates veins to enlarge using rapid blood flow, designed to make more patients eligible to receive an AVF and to increase successful maturation after AVF surgery.

