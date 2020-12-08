Artio Medical Expands Leadership Team, Hires General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Development

"John is a skilled dealmaker and excels at leading multi-disciplinary teams through complex transactions, and he was instrumental in executing on Artio's recent acquisition of Flow Forward Medical," said Dr. F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "We are pleased to welcome John to the Artio team and expect him to continue to add tremendous value as we grow and scale our business."

Mr. Ayres comes to Artio from Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. where he also served as Vice President of Corporate Development and General Counsel and was instrumental in completing the company's acquisition by Elanco Animal Health, Inc. Previously, Mr. Ayres was with Amgen Inc., a global biotechnology company, where he advised the company's finance, human resources, and corporate communications teams. He began his career as an attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP where he specialized in securities law and public company counsel.

"I am delighted to join Artio and look forward to working with this talented and experienced team as we work to maximize the value of the company's broad portfolio of products in its development pipeline," said Mr. Ayres.

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

SOURCE Artio Medical, Inc.