Artio Medical's Solus Gold™ Embolization Device Featured at 2021 GEST Conference

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced the presentation of data highlighting the performance of its Solus Gold Embolization Device during a session on new embolization devices at the 2021 Global Embolization Symposium and Technologies (GEST) annual meeting on July 31st, 2021.

Data from a good laboratory practice (GLP) study comparing the performance of Artio's Solus Gold Embolization Device with Medtronic's MVP™ Micro Vascular Plug System in a nonclinical model was presented by Dr. Blaise Baxter, a peripheral vascular and neurovascular and interventional radiologist at the Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Solus Gold and MVP devices were sized per recommendation and used to treat seven study subjects with up to five devices per subject, randomized to left or right sided treatments via femoral or carotid artery access. The average time to complete angiographic occlusion for the Solus Gold device was 6 seconds, compared to 9.5 minutes for MVP. Additionally, 100% of Solus Gold implants maintained complete occlusion 90 days after placement, compared to 40% of the MVP devices. None of the Solus Gold implants migrated from the treatment site during the study period, compared to 40% migration of the MVP devices, and no compression of either device was seen.

"I was pleased with the results of this study and encouraged by the potential of the Solus Gold device to overcome the limitations of current devices by providing precision placement, shorter occlusion times, higher rates of complete vessel occlusion over time, and less device migration." commented Dr. Baxter.

For those with online access to GEST, the on-demand presentation can be viewed at: https://gest2021.gestweb.org/program/program/106/oral-abstracts-pre-clinical-new-devices-lab-sciences.

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

About the Solus Gold ™ Embolization Device

Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. The Solus Gold Embolization Device combines a low-profile, flexible catheter assembly and a non-porous, balloon-like gold implant for easy delivery, precise placement, and immediate vessel occlusion.

