Artios Pharma Appoints Tania Dimitrova as Chief Business Officer and Expands Presence in the United States

CAMBRIDGE, England and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company developing a broad pipeline of innovative treatments for cancer, today announces the appointment of Tania Dimitrova as Chief Business Officer and its expanded presence in the United States. Tania is based at Artios's new offices in New York City and is responsible for leading the company's global partnering and business development strategy and execution, as the company advances its discovery programmes, including its Polymerase theta (Polθ) programme towards the market.

Commenting on the announcement Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Artios Pharma, said: "We are very happy to add Tania with her impressive track-record to our team. Her bio-pharma industry insights, business and strategic leadership and extensive deal-making experience will be of tremendous value to Artios as we progress through the next few exciting years developing clinically meaningful treatments for cancer patients."

"DDR therapies have the potential to transform the way we treat cancer and to dramatically improve outcomes for patients," said Tania Dimitrova. "I am thrilled to join Artios, a leader in the DDR space, at such a promising stage of the company's growth. I am honoured to be a part of a highly-experienced leadership team, and to work with an exceptional group of scientists and a dynamic board of investors as we strive to bring our first-in-class DDR therapies to market, and make a real difference to the lives of patients."

Tania brings 15 years of bio-pharma business and corporate development, capital markets and investing experience to Artios. She joins Artios from Pfizer Inc. where she was a Director in Worldwide Business Development, leading partnership, licensing, M&A, and externalisation transactions. Prior to Pfizer, Tania was a member of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Corporate M&A group, where she managed all stages of the origination, due diligence, and execution of M&A and divestiture activities, including multiple buy-side commercial assessments. Prior to entering industry, Tania spent 8 years on Wall Street researching and investing in healthcare companies. She began her career with Credit Suisse Investment Banking as an equity research analyst, where she conducted analyses of private life science companies as they pursued the public markets. Tania holds an MBA degree with focus in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA degree in Economics & Mathematics from Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts.

About Artios Pharma Limited

Artios is a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company, founded by SV Health Investors in 2016, is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in DDR drug discovery. It has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) and the National Centre for Biomolecular Research at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic. Artios is building a pipeline of next-generation DDR programmes to target hard to treat cancers. Backed by blue chip investors including: Arix Bioscience plc - Artios' largest shareholder, SV Health Investors, M Ventures, IP Group plc, AbbVie Ventures, Andera Partners (formerly EdRIP), LSP, Pfizer Ventures and Novartis Venture Fund (NVF). Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with offices in New York City, USA. www.artiospharma.com

