Artis Reveals Next Generation Elite Brush Collection

The fundamental, award-winning iconic design aesthetic of the Elite Collection brushes has not changed, but the brush handles will now be produced using a proprietary metal alloy similar to what is used in the manufacture of luxury car engines. The choice of this new material is the result of years of research and testing by the Artis product development team.

"We never stop imagining the future of what's possible for Artis: and we were relentless in our mission to create a next-gen manufacturing process and source a metal alloy that could be engineered to meet our highest design vision," said Leigh Adelman, Artis general manager.

The result of this latest effort offers an even more remarkable beauty experience with the same gentle control and efficient, flawless application Artis fans around the world have come to expect. This new alloy has unique attributes of strength, seamlessness and versatility in finishing with the brand's classic palette of beautiful reflective tones. The manufacturing process continues to be highly intricate and hand-finished, with the attention to detail that makes each brush as beautiful to look at as it is to use.

"At Artis, we're constantly exploring how to elevate our products' design and performance to improve our customer's beauty experience," said Jeremy Adelman, Artis founder and managing partner. "Our Next Gen innovation is the latest embodiment of the Artis philosophy: Better Beauty, by Design."

The Next Gen Elite Collection is available now at ArtisBrush.com, Sephora.com and in store across Artis retailers. For more information, please visit www.artisbrush.com.

At Artis, we are driven to inspire you to reimagine what your beauty routine can – and should - be. Our products are designed to give you a better beauty experience – from the way that they look to the way that they perform. We call that, Better Beauty, by Design. The Elite Collection handles use paired elliptical/ oval shapes with an oval fibre bundle that mimics areas and shapes of the face. The double oval design and unique bundle orientation is exclusively patented by Artis, and CosmeFibre is trademarked.

