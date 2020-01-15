Artisan Bio Announces Global Research and Discovery Collaboration Agreement with Takeda to Develop Next-Generation Cell Therapy Products

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Bio, Inc., a stealth cell therapy engineering company, today announced it has entered into a global research and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cell therapy products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Artisan Bio will deploy its STAR platform and synthetic biology expertise to construct customized and precisely engineered cell therapies. Artisan will lead discovery efforts, including gene editing, and Takeda will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the resulting cell therapy products.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Takeda and combine our advanced cell engineering capabilities with Takeda's visionary cellular therapy programs," said Ryan T. Gill, CEO of Artisan Bio. "Many limitations that exist in current generation cell therapies can be addressed through the precision engineering of cells for enhanced performance. This collaboration will accelerate the availability of more effective next-generation cellular therapies for patients with high unmet needs."

About Artisan Bio:

Artisan's vision is to design, build, and deliver cells and precision engineering processes that advance cellular therapies across a broad range of human health indications. The company's designer cell engineering and data analysis STAR platform enables partners to more rapidly and cost effectively generate safer and more efficacious cell therapies. By engaging in strategic collaborations with innovative partners, Artisan seeks to deliver customizable cell engineering solutions that meet the complexities associated with next-generation cell therapies. Artisan has offices in Denver, Colorado and Copenhagen, Denmark.

