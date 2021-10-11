Artisan Bio to present CRISPR-engineered cell therapies at Meeting on the Mesa

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Bio, Inc. will present their STAR platform used for precision cell engineering at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 12, 2021 in Carlsbad, California. Ryan T. Gill, PhD, CEO of Artisan Bio, will provide an overview of the company's technology platform and data from partnered collaborations. Artisan's STAR platform provides a fully integrated approach and a novel path to market for CRISPR-engineered cell therapies, which has now been demonstrated in work with several biopharmaceutical collaborators.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa brings together industry-leading researchers, executives, and decision-makers to advance cutting-edge research into tomorrow's newest therapy. "Meeting on the Mesa provides an exciting venue for Artisan to share our most recent and cutting-edge successes with the STAR platform, which is at the core of Artisan's precision cell engineering technology," says Dr. Gill. "We will highlight some of the technical achievements as we describe how Artisan is revolutionizing the way that high-value cellular therapy candidates are developed."

Artisan Bio's STAR platform combines high-throughput workflows and sophisticated data analysis with a proprietary family of novel endonuclease-based editing systems to yield high-value candidate cell therapy designs. The STAR platform has been validated with T cells, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), several different primary cell types, and cancer cells, in addition to industrial cell lines like CHO and HEK293.

Artisan's STAR platform is encompassed within the first immune-cell dedicated foundry, which enables rapid identification of superior lead candidate cell designs through a proprietary high-throughput cell engineering and screening workflow that spans leading genotypic and phenotypic assays. "Artisan's process to go from a designer cell therapeutic to a high-value candidate enables the evaluation of a much higher number possible candidate designs, leading to the identification of superior configurations in a manner similar to how Antibody candidate selection functions," says Dr. Gill. "Our approach can lead to more efficacious candidates compared to more traditional development processes."

Artisan Bio, Inc.

Artisan's vision is to design, build, and deliver cells and precision engineering processes that advance cellular therapies across a broad range of human health indications. The company's designer cell engineering and development platform enables partners to more effectively optimize candidate designs and thereby generate safer and more efficacious cell therapies. By engaging in strategic collaborations with innovative partners, Artisan seeks to deliver customizable cell engineering solutions that meet the complexities associated with next-generation cell therapies. Artisan has offices in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit http://artisancells.com/.

Media contact: Tanya Warnecke [email protected]

