Artisan Custom Closets Acquires Spacemakers and Carolina Closets

News provided by

Artisan Custom Closets

12 Jun, 2023, 10:22 ET

ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Custom Closets, winner of multiple awards for industry excellence, announced they have joined forces with Carolina Closets and their sister brand Spacemakers Closets. This union will create a regional leader in custom storage solutions in the Southeast. Artisan's direct to consumer sales and marketing successes combined with Carolina Closets' and Spacemakers' diverse customer base - professional home builders, dealers, wholesalers, and upscale retail design centers - provides market strength and diversity unparalleled in the Southeast.

Continue Reading
Lisa Carlquist and Lindsay Tillie
Lisa Carlquist and Lindsay Tillie

This combined company will blanket the South with showrooms in Atlanta GA (Marietta), Suwanee GA, Greensboro GA, Anderson SC, Greenville SC, Asheville NC, and Nashville TN. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically positioned, the company is poised to enjoy healthy, long-term growth as the brand expands further in the Southeast.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both our organizations and the industry. While we have been competitors for years, we have come to recognize the tremendous potential that lies in joining forces. By combining our expertise, resources, and talent, we are creating an even stronger and more dynamic entity that will set new standards in our industry," said Lindsay Tillie, CEO of Artisan Custom Closets.

"The decision to merge is the result of careful consideration, strategic planning, and countless discussions between the leadership teams of both companies. We firmly believe that this merger will not only benefit our employees but also our valued customers. It also presents us with incredible opportunities for growth, innovation, and enhanced customer experiences," stated Matt Prewett, former VP of Sales and Marketing for Spacemakers and Carolina Closets, now Chief Growth Officer of the combined entity.

About Artisan Custom Closets
Artisan Custom Closets is an Atlanta-based custom closet company with a mission to provide functional and appealing storage systems to clients according to their storage requirements, budget, and style preferences.

https://www.artisancustomclosets.com.

About Carolina Closets
Founded in 1997, Carolina Closets designs, manufactures, and installs custom storage solutions for residential homes, including closets, kitchens, garages, pantries, offices, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and more.

https://www.carolinacloset.com.

About Spacemakers
Spacemakers, a longstanding staple in the home organization industry in the metro Atlanta area (Suwanee), provides luxurious custom closets and more for less than you'd expect. In 2013, Carolina Closets acquired Spacemakers.

https://spacemakersclosets.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Hosfeld
[email protected]
(470) 376-0178

SOURCE Artisan Custom Closets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.