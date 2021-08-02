Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Builder's Alliance

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Builder's Alliance LLC ("Builder's Alliance"). Headquartered in Houston, TX, Builder's Alliance is the largest independent supplier and installer of cabinets in Texas.

"We are excited to secure a foothold in cabinets in the Texas market through ADG's partnership with Builder's Alliance," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph of Artisan Design Group. "This acquisition will enable ADG to make significant advances on our bundled service offerings, and we look forward to working with Chad Hall, Larry Acevedo, Trent Smith, and the great team they have put together."

"Builder's Alliance has grown significantly in recent years, maintaining a great reputation for our operations, quality, and customer service. We believe ADG is the perfect partner to help us continue our operational growth and better serve our customers," said Chad Hall, President and Co-Founder of Builder's Alliance.

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 135 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 2,500 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed eleven acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed nineteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 59 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

