Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Dixie Carpet Installations

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Dixie Carpet Installations, Inc. ("Dixie" or the "Company"). ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complementary products for homebuilders and multi-family developers.

Dixie is a leading provider of flooring installation and replacement services to existing and new-construction multi-family properties across Texas. The operational footprint of the company allows Dixie to serve customers in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Corpus Christi. The Dixie acquisition provides ADG with additional exposure to the flooring replacement or "relay" market in some of the fastest growing cities in the country.

"Artisan Design Group is excited to partner with Dixie Carpet Installations. We are confident that the Dixie team can build on its strong legacy of excellence and continue to grow beyond its current footprint. Dixie significantly expands our relay capabilities, allowing us to better serve our multi-family customers," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG.

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, ADG operates more than 70 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,300 independent contractors across 17 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu. The acquisition of Dixie represents ADG's fifth acquisition over the past ten months under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed thirteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring specialists.

