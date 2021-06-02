Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Great Floors

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Great Floors LLC ("Great Floors"). Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Great Floors is the largest provider of flooring products and installation services in the Northwest.

"The addition of Great Floors will establish a new presence for ADG in Washington, Idaho, and Montana, significantly increasing our scale," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG. "Doug and Jim have built a team of highly experienced professionals and we are excited to welcome their founder-led business to the ADG family."

"As the most-established player in residential and commercial flooring in the Northwest, we are committed to continued growth and believe joining forces with Larry and Wayne will help solidify ADG's position as the national leader in our industry," said Doug Chadderdon and Jim McGee, Co-Founders of Great Floors.

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 120 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 2,200 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed ten acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed eighteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

