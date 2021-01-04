Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes The Acquisition of Pacific Carpets Flooring Solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Pacific Carpets, LLL ("Pacific Carpets"). ADG is a dealer of flooring products and services, providing design, procurement, installation and quality control of flooring and complementary products for homebuilders and multi-family developers.

Pacific Carpets, headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading turnkey supplier of carpet, hardwood, tile, countertops, luxury vinyl tile and other floor covering and surface solutions. "We look forward to further expanding our presence in California, particularly in the multi-family and commercial markets," said Larry Barr and Wayne Joseph, Co-CEOs of ADG.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 90 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 1,550 independent contractors across 22 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed seven acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed fifteen total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 57 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.