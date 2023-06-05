Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Peachtree Cabinet Distributors and GranCo Countertops

Artisan Design Group

05 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Peachtree Cabinet Distributors ("Peachtree") and GranCo Countertops ("GranCo" or collectively the "Company"). ADG is a leading provider of interior finish products and installation to homebuilders, multi-family developers, and institutional property owners.
Both based in Georgia, Peachtree is a cabinet distributor serving the single-family housing market, and GranCo is a full-service countertop fabricator and installer.

"We look forward to strengthening ADG's presence in the Southeast region through our partnership with Peachtree and GranCo," said Steve Margolius, CEO of Artisan Design Group. "The addition of the Company will enhance our cabinet offering in the Southeast and expand our product capabilities to countertops, allowing us to better serve our customers through bundled services."

"ADG is the ideal partner for Peachtree and GranCo because of our shared commitment to providing customers with best in class cabinets and countertops services," said Ryan Kempf and Todd Whiddon.

About Artisan Design Group

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 172 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 3,000 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed fourteen acquisitions over the past four years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed twenty-two total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 65 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.9 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE Artisan Design Group

