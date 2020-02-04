Artisan Financial Strategies Reveals New Research in White Paper: 'Designing Your Economic Masterpiece in a Man's World'

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women have made significant progress in entering the workforce over the past half-century, boosting earning power higher than ever before, according to The Department of Labor Women's Bureau. With more income comes greater opportunity for building savings, but inadequate financial education or lack of confidence managing money continues to hold women back, according to a newly released white paper, "Designing Your Economic Masterpiece In A Man's World," produced by Meredith Moore, LUTC, CLTC Founder and CEO, Artisan Financial Strategies, LLC in Alpharetta, Georgia. Moore is keenly attuned to how women approach financial decisions and money management. Bringing that awareness to the clients of her financial advisory practice, which focuses on successful, professional women and their partners, is the focus of her new brand, Artisan Financial Strategies, LLC.

Financial Advisor Meredith Moore Launches New Brand Focused on Providing Financial Education to Help Women Build Confidence and Develop Money Mastery

The Economic Masterpiece white paper was born from a growing fascination Moore has with women and money, after 20 years working as a financial advisor. During that time, Moore helped hundreds of individuals, couples and families grapple with the challenge of personal financial planning. Each client brings a different set of needs and goals, and yet over the years, she has observed several strong patterns that appear in the attitudes and intra-family dynamics her clients bring to their conversations. And with a very high percentage of female breadwinners among her clients, relative to her advisor peers, Moore was inspired to begin writing and speaking about what she found through first-hand experience and ongoing interviews with academics and other professionals.

"Financial literacy and power within the household are not tied to income or education, as one might assume. In fact, women at the highest socioeconomic levels can possess less understanding and financial influence in their domestic partnerships than women with fewer monetary resources," said Moore.

As a woman leading her own practice in a profession dominated by men, Moore is particularly attuned to how women approach financial decisions and the management of accumulated wealth. She was intrigued by the patterns she saw playing out again and again with clients and their partners as well as the money and power dynamics within her own marriages, so she began a program of dedicated research to help her better understand the cultural and psychological underpinnings of what she was seeing, including anxiety around poverty.

"Anxieties around poverty in retirement are solidly grounded in reality. 14 percent of women have no retirement savings at all, and 31% have less than $10,000 stashed away for their golden years," said Moore.1

WHITE PAPER DISPELS GENDER ASSUMPTIONS

Moore's ongoing research focuses on the intersection of gender, money and power and the ways gender role assumptions impact women's financial power within personal relationships. She has personally interviewed over a dozen of the top academic experts around the world in this emerging field of study, allowing her to put her own observations in the context of the latest insights and data from psychology, sociology, behavioral finance and other related areas.

"Working women can – and given our longer lifespan, we must – claim our rightful place at the financial table through increased financial literacy and a disciplined, comprehensive approach to financial planning," said Moore. "For women of every age, income level and marital status, now is the time to adopt a proactive approach to learning about financial strategy and then for taking action that ensures a comfortable retirement and cements our status as equal partners in the public sphere, the office and the home."

"Women are perfectly capable of adopting a strategic approach to money management despite centuries of subtle and overt messages that we are not. Recognizing our worth as financially capable individuals is imperative if we are to provide for our own needs and thrive in the world," said Moore.

SOUGHT-AFTER SPEAKER

In addition to her client work, writing and continuing research, Moore is an engaging and sought-after speaker who frequently presents on topics surrounding issues of gender, money and power. Her speaking engagements bring together anecdotal observations and data-driven insights in niche presentations tailored for the audience's specific areas of interest.

Two recent events include a presentation for The Wall Street Journal and a lecture at The Scheller College of Business. Additional information on presentations related to Gender, Money and Power are available here: https://www.artisanfsonline.com/.21.htm

A Forbes Council member, Moore holds a Bachelor of Industrial and Systems Engineering from Georgia Tech. She has received numerous awards for her professional work and is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Atlanta. A cancer survivor, Moore firmly believes that perseverance and a methodical approach allow individuals to achieve any goal.

ABOUT ARTISAN FINANCIAL STRATEGIES LLC

Recently rebranded in fall 2019 to allow for better customization and scalability to serve client needs, Artisan Financial Strategies, LLC, is a premium financial services practice dedicated to providing an exceptional client experience and a technically sophisticated approach to financial planning. Led by Meredith Moore, LUTC, CLTC, a financial services professional with over 20 years of experience, Artisan Financial Strategies' focus is designing and implementing customized financial blueprints that help busy Atlanta-area professionals create the future they envision. For more information, visit www.artisanfsonline.com.

1https://money.com/retirement-savings-survey

Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

LeesyPalmer@ImpactCommunications.org

Meredith Moore, an agent licensed to sell insurance through New York Life Insurance Company, may be licensed with various other independent unaffiliated insurance companies in the states of Georgia, New York, Florida and North Carolina. No insurance business may be conducted outside the states referenced.

Meredith Moore is a Registered Representatives and offers securities products and services through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency. 1125 Cambridge Square, Suite C, Alpharetta, GA 30009. In this regard, this communication is strictly intended for individuals residing in the states of Georgia and Florida. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident outside the specific states referenced. Moore and Associates Wealth Management is not owned or operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC or its affiliates.

Meredith Moore is also separately registered as an investment adviser representative under Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, offering advisory services in the states of Georgia, Florida, and New York. As such, these services are strictly intended for individuals residing in Georgia, Florida, New York and South Carolina.

Neither Artisan Financial Strategies LLC, its employees nor Eagle Strategies LLC, or its subsidiaries and affiliates, offers provides tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult your own tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your particular situation.

Eagle Strategies LLC and NYLIFE Securities LLC are New York Life Companies.

Related Images

artisan-financial-strategies.jpeg

Artisan Financial Strategies Reveals New Research in White Paper: "Designing Your Economic Masterpiece In A Man's World"

Financial Advisor Meredith Moore Launches New Brand Focused on Providing Financial Education to Help Women Build Confidence and Develop Money Mastery

SOURCE Artisan Financial Strategies

Related Links

https://www.artisanfsonline.com

