Artisan Industries Appoints Stephen Schwartz and Gary Doyon to Board of Directors

Schwartz and Doyon join Artisan's seven-member fiduciary Board of Directors, which is led by Co-Chairs Adam V. Donovan and Ryan J. Davies.

"Stephen and Gary bring energy and wisdom to the board as we seek to capture timely opportunities in high-growth markets while integrating recent acquisitions," said Mark Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Artisan Industries. "Stephen has built and led global technology businesses through periods of rapid growth and transformation, and Gary has spent his career scaling industrial manufacturing operations and integrating acquisitions across a large group of companies. As we bring our Artisan, JetVac, and Unique Systems capabilities together into a unified platform, their combined judgment in operations, strategy and governance will help us continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

Stephen S. Schwartz, Ph.D., brings more than three decades of executive leadership across advanced manufacturing automation and life sciences. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Azenta, Inc. (formerly Brooks Automation, Inc.) from 2010 to 2024, where he led the company's 2022 separation into two independent businesses — Azenta, serving the life sciences market, and Brooks Automation, serving the semiconductor industry. Earlier in his career he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Asyst Technologies and President of Consilium Inc., an Applied Materials company, and began his career at Applied Materials. Dr. Schwartz holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. His experience scaling technology-driven manufacturers and guiding complex corporate transformations positions him to help Artisan expand into higher-value life sciences and process-technology markets.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Artisan board, and I look forward to supporting Mark and his team as they continue to leverage their long history of providing dependable, enabling technologies to their customers while pursuing significant growth opportunities," said Dr. Schwartz.

Gary A. Doyon brings deep operating and financial leadership in industrial manufacturing and thermal processing. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Inductotherm Group, a global family of companies in induction heating, melting and thermal processing, where he held full profit-and-loss responsibility and served on the boards of approximately 30 group companies; he was also Chairman of Inductoheat, Inc. and Thermatool Corp. Over a career with the group dating to 1986, he advanced from U.S. sales and plant leadership at Thermatool to running its multi-company welding and heating-and-welding groups before assuming the top role in 2010. He continues to serve on the group's family board, where he guides its strategic vision and mentors the next generation of leadership. He holds a B.S. in management and finance from Central Connecticut State University. His hands-on experience operating, scaling and integrating a large portfolio of industrial manufacturing businesses directly complements Artisan's growth strategy and recent acquisitions.

"Artisan has long been a customer centric, highly engineered product of great quality," said Doyon. "Helping them achieve some forward-looking goals with that solid foundation appeals to me and leverages my business experience sensibility."

About Artisan Industries Inc.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Artisan Industries is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in thermal-separation technologies for the chemical and fine-chemical, pharmaceutical and life sciences, food and flavors, petrochemical, polymer, renewables, and recycling and waste-processing markets. Artisan's portfolio includes its trademarked ROTOTHERM® thin-film evaporators, Evaporator/Stripper™ and Short Path Stripper™ systems, custom ASME pressure vessels, and complete modular process systems, together with the JetVac and Unique Systems product lines for vacuum and ejector technologies. Artisan partners with customers from concept and pilot testing through commercial-scale equipment to solve the most challenging thermal-separation and process-intensification problems.

SOURCE Artisan Industries Inc.