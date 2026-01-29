Artisan Nut Butter Maker Big Spoon Roasters Joins B Corp™ Community, Proving Small Indie Businesses Can Lead on Sustainability

With this latest accomplishment, Big Spoon joins a global community of purpose-driven businesses and affirms its perennial commitment to crafting delicious food that is good for both people and the planet.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Spoon Roasters, the Hillsborough, North Carolina-based nut butter and snack bar company known for its creative, small-batch, and purpose-driven nut butter products, is proud to announce it has earned recognition as a Certified B Corporation™. The achievement is awarded to businesses that complete a rigorous assessment of their social and environmental impacts. It cements Big Spoon's status as a leader in sustainable, craft-made specialty food, and among a global network of businesses leading the shift toward a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

The B Corp certification is the latest milestone in the company's history that underscores Big Spoon's social and environmental commitments. Founded by husband-and-wife team Mark and Megan Overbay in 2010, Big Spoon has maintained its independence and small-batch focus while growing over the past 15 years into a nationally beloved brand, building a reputation for quality and mission alike. Throughout that time, the company has remained guided by a singular purpose: to handcraft delicious nut butters using exceptional-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, while operating as a force for good.

"We're so proud to be recognized as a certified B Corporation™ and to join the great company of businesses committed to creating positive social and environmental impact through their work," said Big Spoon co-founder Mark Overbay. "We are honored to do work that puts our values into action, and we are eternally grateful that our community has come to love us not only for our products, but also for our promise to make food that is good for our planet. We're thrilled that our B Corp certification will help illustrate the commitments, values, and practices that have long guided our decisions behind the scenes."

Big Spoon earned its B Corp certification following an extensive review by B Lab™, which evaluates companies on their commitments, practices, and impact across their supply chain, communities, customers, and the environment.

"As a small, founder-led company, the B Corp framework has helped provide us with additional benchmarks and tools to strengthen the sustainability work we've been committed to since day one," said Big Spoon co-founder and COO Megan Overbay. "It gives internationally recognized structure and accountability to our decision-making, and challenges us to look critically at how we operate so that we can keep raising the bar as we grow."

The certification comes a year after Big Spoon announced it would be parting ways with its long-time national distributor and pulling out of major grocery stores to focus on growing its direct-to-consumer and independent regional retailer relationships. The company explained in a public statement issued January 2025 that the decision was made to support long-term sustainability goals and values-aligned future growth that the volume demands of national distribution compromised. Feedback to the distribution news was well received by customers and the broader specialty food community, and the company views this latest milestone of earning B Corp status as the next step in their journey towards creating positive impact while maintaining sustainable and independent growth.

