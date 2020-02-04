Artisan Talent Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best Of Staffing Client & Talent Diamond Awards Again

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Talent, a leading staffing agency in the digital, marketing, creative space, announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

Artisan Talent received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 24%.

"We are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way. Consistency in service over the years to our clients and talent has enabled us to earn 15 Best of Staffing® Awards to date!" Artisan Talent's President and CEO, Bejan Douraghy said.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback."

About Artisan Talent

Artisan Talent is a digital, creative, and marketing staffing agency with offices across the U.S. Artisan advocates for the best talent, by finding jobs for digital talent, graphic designers, web and mobile developers, interactive learning consultants, copywriters, presentation specialists, and more. Since 1988 Artisan has nurtured relationships with the best clients, from Fortune 500 industry leaders to interactive agencies and small non-profits.

