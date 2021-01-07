Artisanal Brand Debuts New Oh Mommy! Macadamia Oil

milkadamia, the global innovator in the production of macadamia products, has launched their new line of cooking oils. Tweet this

The oil products are now available in Whole Foods stores across the country and will be rolled out to various retailers and on Amazon through Q1 2021.

milkadamia's umami flavored oil has been formulated to make the taste of any dish smoky and 'meaty' and is perfect for plant-based meats like Impossible or Beyond Burgers. In Japan the meaty savory flavor that derives from salt and amino acids was named umami. It is commonly referred to as the fifth taste in the culinary lexicon —sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami.

In addition to exceptional taste, the oil has benefits for the skin and soothes the gut. Jim Richards CEO of milkadamia, explains, "Macadamia oil has both the lowest percentage of saturated fat and highest content of healthy monounsaturated fats. They also boast the lowest percentage of inflammatory Omega-6 of any nut or seed oil. Our macadamia nut milks, creamers, butter and now cooking oils blend good health with exceptional taste."

Along with featuring the smooth, decadent taste of macadamia nuts, the oils have a high smoke point of 410 degrees, perfect for sautéing, frying and grilling. As macadamia oil contains zero sugars, it is suited to ketogenic diets.

ABOUT MILKADAMIA

IL based milkadamia was started on the Australian family macadamia farm in 2015. Sold in retailers across the U.S. as well as in over 2000 cafes, showing that milkadamia is growing more than trees. Every milkadamia carton proudly displays the rallying cry, "Moo is Moot." milkadamia is purposefully plant-based, believing that dairy has become irrelevant to the lives, health, aspirations, and especially the eco-desires of millions. Visit milkadamia.com for more information. @milkadamia

Umami and Pure Macadamia spray

Umami spray



Media Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

(818) 216-9122

[email protected]

SOURCE milkadamia