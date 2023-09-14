Artisanal Ice Cream Segment Leads Growth in the Global Ice Cream Parlor Market, Offering Unique Flavors and Premium Experiences

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream Parlor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Traditional Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream), By Type (Independent, Branded/Franchise), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ice cream parlor market is set to expand significantly, with expectations to reach USD 17.20 billion by 2030, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

There is an ever-increasing worldwide appetite for frozen desserts and sweet delights, making ice cream and related products a favorite among individuals of all ages. Ice cream parlors offer a unique and immersive experience, allowing patrons to select from an extensive array of flavors, toppings, and inventive combinations. Additionally, the rise in disposable income in various regions has contributed significantly to the growth of the ice cream parlor industry. As consumers gain greater purchasing power, they are more inclined to treat themselves and their families to the luxury of visiting ice cream parlors and exploring diverse flavors and offerings.

The burgeoning popularity of experiential dining and the demand for unique culinary adventures have played a pivotal role in the expansion of ice cream parlors. Customers are increasingly seeking memorable experiences and are willing to invest in high-quality ice cream and innovative creations that go beyond traditional flavors.

Furthermore, the global proliferation of international food chains and franchises has further propelled the growth of the ice cream parlor industry. Numerous renowned ice cream brands have successfully expanded their global footprint, attracting customers with their established reputation, consistent quality, and recognizable branding. For example, in April 2023, Baskin Robbins announced plans to add 100 ice cream parlors to its network in India, with the goal of achieving double-digit sales growth.

This expansion will predominantly occur through franchise partnerships, complemented by the opening of some company-owned parlors. In 2022, the branded/franchise segment made the largest contribution to the global ice cream parlor industry's revenue. Branded ice cream parlors frequently introduce seasonal flavors to entice customers, often associated with specific holidays or seasons.

Many of these establishments collaborate with other brands or celebrities to craft limited-edition flavors or special menu items, generating excitement and attracting customers eager to sample unique and exclusive offerings. For instance, in August 2022, Baskin Robbins and Nintendo joined forces for an exclusive collaboration featuring Splatoon 3-themed frozen treats, exclusively available at select Baskin-Robbins locations in Japan.

The artisanal ice cream segment, known for its premium ingredients, unconventional flavors, and craftsmanship, experienced the fastest growth. These ice creams often feature exotic flavors like lavender honey, matcha green tea, salted caramel with sea salt flakes, or unconventional combinations like bacon maple syrup.

Texture and consistency may vary, with some brands opting for a denser, creamier texture, while others favor a lighter, smoother profile. Due to the use of high-quality ingredients, smaller production quantities, and artisanal craftsmanship, these ice creams typically command higher prices than traditional varieties. The global industry is fragmented across different regions and countries due to the presence of a multitude of players.

Companies Mentioned

Baskin-Robbins

D.Q. Corp.

Cold Stone Creamery (Kahala Franchising, LLC.).

Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.

Haagen-Dazs

Amorino

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Marble Slab Creamery

Cream Stone

Natural Ice Creams

Ice Cream Parlor Market Report Highlights:

The branded/franchise segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030, offering consistent flavors, menu items, and overall experiences across their locations.

The artisanal ice cream segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the inclusion of premium ingredients such as fresh fruits, natural flavors, and locally sourced or organic products.

Asia Pacific is set to witness the swiftest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increased spending on ice creams in Asian countries, including India , Japan , and New Zealand , is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ice Cream Parlor Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Ice Cream Parlor Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Ice Cream Parlor Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Ice Cream Parlor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

