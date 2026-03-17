Artisancap Experiences Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

Firm adds $3.4 billion in assets under administration since January 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisancap ("Artisan"), a DBA of hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) NWF Advisory Group, today announced continued growth across its nationwide community of advisors and assets under administration (AUA).

Since January 2025, the rapidly-growing firm has added $3.4 billion in AUA. Artisan now oversees approximately $11.1 billion in assets, with the majority of assets managed on a fee-based platform.

"Our growth is not just about scale," said Artisancap President and CEO Shehab Mohammad. "It's about creating significant advantages for advisors and the clients they serve. As we expand, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Artisan's culture: big enough to know, small enough to care. That balance is what enables us to deliver the expertise and resources of a large firm with the personal touch of a boutique."

Benefits for Advisors

Artisan's expanding advisor network has translated into tangible benefits for its professionals, including:

Greater discounts on leading technology platforms and services

Specialized coaching and strategic business consulting

Increased visibility, with opportunities for speaking engagements and invitations to broker-dealer-level councils

More access to events featuring top-tier industry leaders

A collaborative peer network for sharing best practices and ideas

Benefits for Clients

For clients, this scale provides a more valuable experience, ensuring that every relationship is supported by deep expertise and enhanced resources. Benefits include:

Advanced planning tools and technology that elevate the client experience

Broader access to expertise drawn from a diverse and growing advisor community

Greater efficiency and stronger operational support, allowing advisors to dedicate more time to each client

High-quality educational events for clients and families

A Fiduciary with History and Vision

Artisan combines the capabilities of both an RIA and a broker-dealer, offering clients access to a wide range of investment strategies and products tailored to their individual needs. Through its open-architecture platform and custody relationships with Fidelity, Pershing, and Schwab, Artisan empowers advisors with the flexibility to design truly customized financial solutions.

With a history dating back more than five decades, Artisan was founded on the principle of providing quality financial services with integrity and care. Rebranded in late 2025 to Artisancap, the firm's new name reflects its dedication to thoughtfully crafted, high-quality wealth management services and collaborative culture.

"As we grow, our priority is ensuring that advisors and clients feel supported, heard, and cared for," Mohammad added. "Our mission is to empower professionals, business owners, and families across the country to achieve their goals through a personalized approach while never losing sight of what makes Artisancap special."

About ArtisanCap

Founded in 1969, Los Angeles-based Artisancap, a DBA of hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) NWF Advisory Group, provides wealth management and financial services nationwide. The firm is a fiduciary that combines the capabilities of an RIA and broker-dealer to provide clients with a broad range of investment strategies and financial products to suit their unique needs. Artisancap oversees $11.1 billion in assets under administration (AUA) as of February 2026.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Additional advisory services offered through NWF Advisory Services Inc. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent Osaic Wealth.

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

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424-317-4868

SOURCE Artisancap