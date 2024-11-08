Artisans of Leisure Receives Top Travel Honors from Condé Nast Traveler, Rolling Stone and Robb Report

Luxury travel company recognized as best tour operator and top travel specialist

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury travel company Artisans of Leisure has been named Best Tour Operator by Rolling Stone and recognized as a Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialist and a Robb Report Travel Master, among the most prestigious accolades in the travel industry.

"We are deeply honored to continue to be recognized for our expertise, high level of personalized service and the overall level of excellence that we've brought to the luxury travel industry for more than 20 years," said Ashley Isaacs Ganz, founder and CEO of Artisans of Leisure. "These awards reflect our superb team's dedication to providing the very best in private luxury travel."

Artisans of Leisure named Best Tour Operator, Top Travel Specialist and Travel Master Post this

Artisans of Leisure was named the Best Tour Operator in the Rolling Stone Travel + Wellness Awards 2024. The magazine noted about Artisans of Leisure that "no one comes close to both their…understanding of the destinations and…tailoring of a trip schedule to get the most out of what interests you about the locale."

Condé Nast Traveler magazine has named Artisans of Leisure travel experts to the publication's prestigious list of Top Travel Specialists for 2024.

Artisans of Leisure was named to the 2024 list of Robb Report Travel Masters, a select group endorsed by the luxury lifestyle magazine for having "the expertise, clout and ambition to make the unimaginable real."

Artisans of Leisure arranges private, customized luxury tours in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Artisans of Leisure has the unique ability to incorporate exclusive and sophisticated activities in all of its worldwide tour locations. Artisans of Leisure also arranges special interest tours, including food and wine tours, history tours, art and design tours, active travel, history tours, honeymoons and family travel. All Artisans of Leisure tours are private and highly personalized, created for discerning travelers who expect the highest level of luxury, service and attention to detail. For more information, visit https://www.artisansofleisure.com/.

SOURCE Artisans of Leisure, Inc.