Artisight Named Top Smart Hospital and Top Smart Room Company by AVIA Marketplace

The company has the distinction of making both lists for its industry-defining AI platform

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisight, Inc., a Smart Hospital Platform powered by artificial intelligence to enable virtual care models, quality improvement and care coordination solutions, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Smart Hospitals upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace. This latest honor follows AVIA Marketplace's recent recognition of Artisight as a 2024 Top Company in Smart Rooms, making Artisight the only platform vendor among its competitors named to both lists.

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into the healthcare ecosystem. Artisight works closely with its health system clients to tailor algorithms to each care site, delivering technology that directly addresses the hospital's unique environment.

Artisight delivers results for clients, including:

Reduced nurse turnover

Millions in savings

Increased nurse satisfaction

Reduced time spent on administrative tasks

Improved patient outcomes, including reduction in falls

"The recognition by AVIA Marketplace in both the Smart Hospital and Smart Rooms Reports illustrates that our technology is a true platform solution that offers comprehensive technology to remedy quality and care coordination challenges faced by health systems," said Andrew Gostine, CEO, Artisight. "These honors strengthen our commitment to alleviate the burden on clinicians and drive measurable safety and efficiency gains for hospitals."

The Artisight Smart Hospital Platform surpasses other technologies by pushing beyond the bedside to the operating room (OR) and clinic settings.

Artisight:

Improves OR utilization

Increases patient safety in the OR

Reduces wait times and increases revenue in clinic

In addition to being recognized twice by AVIA Marketplace in 2024, Artisight was a recent recipient of the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Care Delivery Platform and CHIME Innovator of the Year Award (with its client, Guthrie Clinic). The company was also recently selected to join the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program.

The 2024 Top Smart Hospitals Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of the smart hospitals, the report helps define the smart hospitals landscape and how these solutions best support patient access.

"Smart hospitals are ushering in a new era of healthcare delivery," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "These advanced facilities leverage embedded technologies for tracking, transport, and navigation, combined with data-driven insights. This powerful integration not only streamlines staff workflows and boosts operational efficiencies but also significantly enhances the patient experience. As healthcare evolves, smart hospitals are proving instrumental in meeting rising patient expectations for technologically advanced care. By embracing these innovative solutions, health systems can position themselves at the forefront of patient-centric care delivery, ensuring they not only meet but exceed the demands of modern healthcare consumers."

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Smart Hospitals Companies list here.

About Artisight

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

