Artisse AI Secures $6.7M Seed Funding Round Led by The London Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisse AI, a pioneering force in human-centric AI image technology, is thrilled to announce the close of its seed funding round, led by The London Fund. This commitment marks a significant milestone for Artisse, as it further accelerates the business on its mission towards reshaping the photography industry and the future of digital creativity.

The London Fund, known for its strategic investments in IP-rich high-growth companies, will provide up to $6.7 million in total investment value. As part of the investment, The London Fund will be providing marketing support to Artisse's personalized photography AI application, a tool that is revolutionizing the way people create and interact with images.

Artisse AI's CEO, William Wu, expressed his excitement regarding the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to have The London Fund on board as a strategic partner in our journey. This investment reaffirms our commitment to making perfect photos available to anyone in the world, irrespective of their situation or background. With The London Fund's expertise and support, we will continue to empower individuals and businesses to create highly personalized photos effortlessly, setting new industry standards."

Ashesh Shah, the founder of The London Fund, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At The London Fund, we actively seek out companies that are catalytic in transformative technologies, and Artisse AI has truly set a new standard in the field. We are confident that Artisse AI's cutting-edge AI applications will reshape the photography industry and are excited to be a part of their journey."

Artisse AI's groundbreaking AI application is the world's first of its kind, allowing users to generate perfect, highly personalized photos instantly and effortlessly. Leveraging AI technology, the app transforms text or visual prompts into unique personalized photos, allowing users to choose settings, postures, clothing, hairstyles, and facial expressions to generate outputs in just a matter of minutes.

In just three months, Artisse has made its name known within the industry as one of the leading platforms for generating hyper realistic images of people, reaching an audience of over 43 million people on social media. Artisse was downloaded over 200,000 times within the first few weeks of launch and has gone viral around the world from Thailand to Argentina. This social media virality has propelled the Artisse app to be the #1 new photo app in over 20 countries including key markets such as the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia.

About Artisse AI:

Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as one of the top 10 fastest growing Emerging Giants in Asia, Artisse is a leader in utilizing disruptive AI and blockchain technologies to reshape traditional industries. Artisse can deliver hyper realistic imagery at scale using proprietary generative AI technology, empowering individuals to create perfect personalized photos instantly.

Artisse offers business solutions across numerous sectors such as advertising, modeling, lifestyle, tourism, and intellectual property, focusing on leveraging image AI to bring a transformative edge to conventional practices in these industries. For more information, please visit www.artisse.ai.

About The London Fund:

The London Fund is a strategic investor with a focus on IP-rich high-growth companies in the B2C and emerging tech sectors including Artisse, Hulah, Elo Health, Beatchain, Honeydrop, and Dollar Donation Club. They actively partner with entrepreneurs to provide growth capital and strategic guidance, with a mission to help companies extend their intellectual property assets into defendable positions. For more information, please visit www.thelondonfund.com.

