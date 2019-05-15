Artist-Activist Domenic Esposito's "Honor Tour" Begins Second Week After Successful Kick-Off

Esposito garnered national attention for his massive spoon sculptures created to look like a burnt opioid spoon and placing them at the doorsteps of the architects he deems responsible for the opioid crisis, including Purdue Pharma, Rhodes Pharma and the FDA.

The Honor Tour's second week will include four states in two days, and mark the last stop in MA:

WALLINGFORD, CT : Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 AM – 12 PM EDT .

: at – . PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND : Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3 PM – 5 PM EDT

: at – BOSTON, MA : Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9 AM – 1 PM EDT

: at – CONCORD, NH : Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3 PM – 5 PM EDT

Each tour stop will continue to incorporate two-hour stops in each city, allowing members of the public to view and sign the spoon and hear remarks from Esposito and special guests.

"The reaction to the tour was overwhelming and humbling, surpassing my expectations in so many ways, and made me feel like I was meeting cherished family members. I look forward to continuing the tour and getting to know many more individuals who have been affected by the opioid epidemic. I feel grateful to have an opportunity to share the spoon, and the memories of those who we lost," Esposito stated.

The Honor Tour will continue through May via New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, ending June 8th in the City of Philadelphia.

For full tour schedule: http://www.theopioidspoonproject.com/the-honor-tour/

For media inquiries: Cheryl Riley cherylrileypr@comcast.net, 202.403.7971.

For information about OSP: www.theopioidspoonproject.com

SOURCE Domenic Esposito

Related Links

http://www.theopioidspoonproject.com

