In addition, a one-day exhibition of the painter's works was opened in Terminal B that included works painted in both the of impressionist and expressionist styles. The canvases captured Moscow's ancient and modern architecture and scenes of daily life in the capital.

At the conclusion of the event, Fomin donated his new work, which was inspired by the avant-garde design of Terminal B, to Sheremetyevo Airport. Accepting the painting from the artist's hands, Alexander Ilyin, Deputy Director General for Corporate Development of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport, said, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to present to passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo Airport an exhibition of famous Russian artist Alexander Fomin, one of the brightest representatives of contemporary national art. This is the first time we have held an exhibition in such a format, in which all passengers and guests can not only become acquainted with the author's artwork, but also be involved in the creative process. It is especially symbolic that the exposition reflecting the beauty and originality of the Russian capital was opened in Sheremetyevo on the eve of the national holiday - National Unity Day."

Fomin expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the management of Sheremetyevo Airport for the opportunity to once again present works from his collection to a wide audience. "For many years, my source of inspiration has been the image of the Russian capital - its original architecture, unique atmosphere and patriarchal spirit. It seemed to me an interesting idea to integrate the landscapes of old Moscow into the ultra-modern high-tech space of Sheremetyevo airport. I tried to reflect the uniqueness of the design of one of the airport terminals in my new artwork."

Alexander Viktorovich Fomin is a famous Russian artist whose art has received recognition in Russia and Europe. He is fluent in both classical and ultra-modern styles of painting, such as impressionism and expressionism.

The artist's works are exhibited in the Rhine Museum (Emmerich-am-Rhein, Germany), the Estate Museum of the Leontievs Noblemen and other museums. His paintings are also part of private collections of the ex-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Gerhard Schroeder, the former President of France Jacques Chirac and many others. At the moment, Alexander Fomin is preparing to present abroad the exhibition "Revival of Russia," which is designed to demonstrate the successes and achievements of our country under the leadership of the President of the Russian Federation, V.V. Putin.

