Artist and social activist Domenic Esposito to exhibit new work in March at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach, Florida

Esposito's new series titled "Blank Slate" represents the artist's reflections upon current times and the era of fear, depression, and loneliness experienced in the "new normal." Esposito explores the isolation of those living with mental illness whose challenges have been exacerbated and laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the Blank Slate figures are hooded; their faces are either totally or partially hidden from view. Many pieces contrast bronze patinas with painted backgrounds illuminating the hooded figures' hidden, inner world while alluding to the wearer's identity. Through combining two and three-dimensional media, the artworks push the hooded subject into our visceral space creating conflict between the figure's desire to be hidden and viewers' own incompatible impulses to ignore, expose and understand.

Blank Slate will be on exhibit from March 6 through March 29, 2021. A press preview will be held on March 6, and an Artist Talk, in person and virtual, on March 20. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 11-6 p.m. or by appointment. All events and gallery visits adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

About Domenic Esposito

Domenic Esposito is an artist and activist who achieved national attention through the massive opioid spoon sculptures he placed on the doorsteps of those he deems to be major contributors to the opioid crisis. He founded the Opioid Spoon Project , a 501(c)(3) in 2018 to serve as the voice of truth, solutions, and as a platform for constructive social change and legal accountability for the opioid epidemic and its deadly and destructive effects on people from all walks of life.

His current work is increasingly emotional and wrought with social messages demonstrating an artist coming into his own. The son of immigrant Italian parents, Esposito was raised in both Boston and Italy and resides in Westwood, MA, with his family. To learn more about Domenic Esposito, visit https://domenicesposito.com/

SOURCE Domenic Esposito

Related Links

https://domenicesposito.com

