Artist Capital Adds Top Senior Talent to Capitalize on Strong Growth

Artist Capital surpasses $4bn of syndication across private and public markets. Tweet this

"The most innovative investment firms of today require much more than a traditional capital markets partner," said Jonathan Sands, Chief Executive Officer, Artist Capital. "These managers require a strategic partner for capital markets innovation, someone able to seek out and capitalize on opportunities that require detailed analysis, expertise, market education and high conviction. We strive to build lasting businesses by bringing novel, yet institutional ideas to fruition, extending product lifecycles and expanding our clients' franchises to evolve their investor bases. As we continue to develop our fully integrated institutional growth platform for the most innovative and compelling opportunities, we are thrilled to add Ramesh and Patrick to our team. Both are forward thinking collaborators and our clients will benefit greatly from their combined experience and expertise in public and private markets."

"I am thrilled to join a firm that is highly selective in the projects it takes on. What truly differentiates Artist Capital is its willingness and ability to partner with extraordinary investors that are early in their evolution or early in their appreciation for their strategy and invest the time and resources to effectuate quality results," said Ramesh.

"Artist Capital is structure and strategy agnostic and actively seeks out hard-to-access opportunities that require a strategic and long-term mindset. I'm looking forward to working with a team that doesn't believe in simply sourcing capital, but instead focuses on bringing ideas to the market that are compelling, actionable and early stage so as to help investors find alpha and build long-term partnerships," said Neuman.

"Since the inception of Sabal's investment management business, Artist Capital has been a trusted strategic partner providing high-touch service. From day one they helped iterate our business development strategy, and have been partners ever since as we've successfully grown from an emerging investment platform to greater than a $1 billion dollar franchise in less than five years," said Pat Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Sabal Investment Holdings, LLC.

"Artist Capital has been a trusted partner for the last decade, starting with Formation 8 and continuing at 8VC and our current focus on smart enterprise and the renaissance in biology. The team has scaled innovative investment strategies and built an impressive platform over the past decade," said Joe Lonsdale, Founding Partner, 8VC.

MEDIA CONTACT

Peregrine Communications

[email protected]

+1 917 970 8822

ABOUT ARTIST CAPITAL LLC

Artist Capital LLC is the capital markets arm of Artist Capital, a financial services firm with capital markets and investment management divisions. Since its founding in 2004, Artist Capital has sought to identify and partner with talented entrepreneurs scaling next generation investment opportunities. To date, Artist Capital LLC has worked in public and private markets facilitating over $4bn of assets for clients. In 2018, to capitalize further on market opportunities, Artist Capital launched Artist Capital Management LLC ("ACM"), a forward-thinking asset manager investing in leading businesses and themes across the technology and consumer internet landscape. ACM currently manages over $500 mm of private capital commitments. Artist Capital maintains offices in New York, Charlotte and Atlanta. https://artistcapital.com/

Ramesh Parameswar

Ramesh Parameswar is a Managing Director at Artist Capital. He has over 25 years of financial services experience of which over two decades are in the institutional asset management business. Prior to joining Artist Capital, Ramesh headed business development and sat on the management committee of Trend Capital Management. Prior to that, Ramesh was a Partner, heading Marketing & Investor Relations at Moon Capital Management. For a large part of his initial career, he was at Citigroup. There he played a significant role in growing Citigroup Alternative Investment's nascent single manager hedge fund and leveraged loan business to several billion in assets. Ramesh started his career with Citibank in India and then moved to London and Singapore, before he made New York his home. Ramesh graduated from the College of Engineering in Madras and received his MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Delhi.

Patrick Neuman

Patrick Neuman is a Director at Artist Capital. Prior to joining Artist, Patrick was a Director with Trailmark Inc., a private fund placement firm, where he advised fund sponsors and investors in connection with fundraises across strategies including private equity, private credit, and private real assets. He also led aspects of the origination, screening and advisory of new sponsor relationships. Previously, Patrick was with Reynolds Capital Group, a real estate private equity fund, where he focused on the acquisition of distressed assets in the Southeastern United States. Prior to Reynolds, Patrick worked at Trimont Real Estate Advisors, with responsibility for valuation, asset management, and resolution of distressed commercial real estate assets for investment bank and fund clients. Patrick began his career at J.P. Morgan in the Commercial Real Estate Capital Markets Group. Patrick received a B.S.B.A. in Business Management from Georgetown University, where he was a two-time letter winner on their NCAA Division I football team.

SOURCE Artist Capital

Related Links

https://artistcapital.com

