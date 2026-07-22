Artist Carol Neiger Presents Continuum, First Solo Exhibition Featuring Paintings and Monotypes Created Over Four Decades

EVANSTON, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly four decades leading one of Chicago's respected marketing and design firms, artist Carol Neiger is stepping into a new chapter with Continuum: Selected Works by Carol Neiger, her first solo exhibition. On view August 1–28 at Grove Gallery in Evanston, the exhibition brings together paintings and monotypes that quietly evolved alongside her career as founder and president of NeigerDesign.

For Neiger, painting has never been separate from design—it has been a parallel creative practice. While her professional life centered on helping nonprofit organizations, healthcare institutions, and associations tell their stories, her studio became a place to explore her own. Continuum reveals a body of work shaped over many years through observation, experimentation, and a deep engagement with memory, landscape, and the passage of time.

Working primarily in oil and monotype, Neiger begins many paintings with spontaneous pours, splashes, and layers of acrylic before gradually discovering imagery within them. Through successive layers of transparent oil glazes, abstract passages evolve into landscapes and forms that suggest remembered places rather than literal ones. The process reflects the central idea behind Continuum: that meaning emerges over time through both intention and chance.

"Painting has always been an essential part of my life," says Neiger. "This exhibition represents work created over many years—work that continued to evolve even while I was leading a design firm. As I enter this next chapter, I'm excited to devote more time to the studio and share these paintings with a wider audience."

A graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Neiger has exhibited in numerous juried and invitational exhibitions throughout the Midwest. She is a Jewish Art Salon Fellow and founder of Jewish Artists Collective Chicago. Her work explores themes of place, memory, cultural identity, and the relationship between abstraction and representation.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Grove Gallery as part of Evanston Made's First Saturday gallery walk. The exhibition continues through August 28, 2026.

Exhibition Information

Continuum: Selected Works by Carol Neiger

Exhibition Dates: August 1–28, 2026

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 1

2:00–6:30 p.m.

Venue:

Grove Gallery

619 Grove Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Gallery Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

More information: https://www.carolneiger.com/news

Media Contact

Carol Neiger

[email protected]

www.carolneiger.com

Carol Neiger

CL Neiger Fine Arts

847-867-9383

https://www.carolneiger.com/

SOURCE C L Neiger Fine Arts